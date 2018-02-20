English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jharkhand PSC Recruitment 2018: 143 Assistant Public Prosecutor Posts, Apply from 23rd Feb 2018
The Jharkhand Public Service Commission releases notification to appoint 143 Assistant Public Prosecutors in the state.
Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission new office building, Namkum, Ranchi. (Image: http://jssc.nic.in/)
Jharkhand PSC Recruitment 2018 notification to appoint 143 Assistant Public Prosecutors in the state has been released by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (Jharkhand PSC). The Jharkhand PSC has released Advt. No. 03/2018 to notify the schedule for Recruitment of Assistant Public Prosecutor 2018.
The online application process will begin on Friday, 23rd February 2018, this week and the last date to apply for this recruitment is 8th April 2018. Eligible and interested candidates must keep a tab on the official website of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission and follow the steps below to apply online:
How to apply for Jharkhand PSC Recruitment of Assistant Public Prosecutor 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.jpsc.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on the latest notification for Recruitment of Assistant Public Prosecutor
Step 3 – Register yourself, fill the application form, pay the examination fee and complete the application process
Step 4 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same
Step 5 – Send the copy of application form along with other required documents at the Jharkhand PSC office so as it reaches on or before 20th April 2018
The Jharkhand PSC will release the detailed Information Bulletin that will divulge details of Eligibility Criteria, Educational Qualification, Age-Limit, Pay-Scale, Selection Process, Examination Details, etc. on 23rd February 2018. Candidates must go through the same before applying for the post. Meanwhile, interested candidates can access the short notification here:
http://www.jpsc.gov.in/data/Press_release_03-2018.pdf
Jharkhand PSC Recruitment of Assistant Public Prosecutor 2018 – Important Dates
Online Application Process Begins – 23rd February 2018
Online Application Process Ends – 8th April 2018
Last Date to Submit Printed Application Form & Other Documents - 20th April 2018
Date of Examination – Yet to be declared
