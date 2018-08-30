English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jharkhand PSC Recruitment 2018 for 1118 Assistant Professor Posts Closes Tomorrow 31st August 2018, Apply Now
These 1118 Assistant Professor vacancies are to be filled in Universities of Jharkhand for backlog as well as regular recruitment
Image for representation. (PTI Photo)
Jharkhand PSC Recruitment 2018 for 1118 Assistant Professor posts is closing tomorrow i.e. 31st August 2018 on the official website of Jharkhand Public Service Commission, Ranchi - jpsc.gov.in.
These 1118 Assistant Professor vacancies are to be filled in Universities of Jharkhand for backlog as well as regular recruitment.
Interested and eligible candidates must submit their offline applications on or before 31st August 2018 and complete the application process by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for Jharkhand PSC Recruitment 2018 for Assistant Professor Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.jpsc.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment of Assistant Professor (Backlog) in Universities of Jharkhand Advt.No. 05/2018’ or ‘Recruitment of Assistant Professor (Regular) in Universities of Jharkhand Advt.No. 04/2018’ under ‘Latest Recruitment/ Opening’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on link ‘Payment’ for respective advertisement
Step 4 – Accept the terms and condition and click on Proceed
Step 5 – Select the category from drop down
Step 6 – Fill the details and pay online fee
Step 7 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference
Step 8 – Click on ‘Application from’ under respective advertisement
Step 9 – a PDF will display
Step 10 – Download the application form and take a printout of the form
Step 11 – Send the hardcopy of the duly filled form at the below mentioned address:
‘Exam Controller, Jharkhand Public Service Commission, Circular Road, Ranchi – 834001’
Direct Link of Application Form for Backlog Posts - http://www.jpsc.gov.in/data/Backlog_05-2018-2.pdf
Direct Link of Application Form for Regular Posts -
http://www.jpsc.gov.in/data/regular_04-2018.pdf
Application Fee:
Unreserved/ OBC/ SC/ ST Category – Rs.600 plus bank charges
Unreserved/ OBC/ SC/ ST Category (Jharkhand) – Rs.150 plus bank charges
Jharkhand PSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Regular Posts: 552
Anthropology – 7
Bangla – 7
Botany- 22
Chemistry – 40
Commerce – 10
Economics – 45
English – 34
Geography-34
Geology – 64
History – 28
Ho – 7
Home Science – 10
Khariya - 5
Khortha- 6
Kurmali - 2
Kurukh - 16
Mathematics - 26
Mundari - 25
Nagpuri - 4
Oriya- 01 post
Panchagania - 7
Philosophy - 18
Physics - 22
Political Science- 34
Psychology - 7
Sanskrit - 12
Santhali - 11
Sociology - 21
Urdu - 20
Zoology-14
Music - 3
Backlog Posts: 566
Anthropology - 8
Bangla - 20
Botany - 32
Chemistry - 33
Commerce-33
Economics - 24
English - 71
Geography - 14
Geology - 8
Hindi-27
History - 27
Home Science - 6
Kurmali - 3
Labor and Social Welfare - 2
Maithili - 2
Mathematics - 41
Nagpuri-7
Oriya- 3
Philosophy - 24
Physics - 26
Political Science - 47
Psychology - 25
Sanskrit - 18
Sociology - 7
Statistics - 2
Urdu-22
Zoology- 34
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess Master’s Degree with minimum of 55% marks in the relevant subject and should have passed the National Eligibility Test/ Jharkhand Eligibility Test accredited by UGC.
Age Limit:
Backlog Posts: Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 53 to 58 years as on 1st August 2018.
Regular Posts: Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 50 to 55 years as on 1st August 2018.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.15, 600 – Rs.39, 100 with grade pay of Rs.6, 000.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of academic qualification, experience and an Interview.
