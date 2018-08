Jharkhand PSC Recruitment 2018 for 1118 Assistant Professor Posts Closes Tomorrow 31st August 2018, Apply Now

Jharkhand PSC Recruitment 2018 for 1118 Assistant Professor posts is closing tomorrow i.e. 31st August 2018 on the official website of Jharkhand Public Service Commission, Ranchi - jpsc.gov.in.These 1118 Assistant Professor vacancies are to be filled in Universities of Jharkhand for backlog as well as regular recruitment.Interested and eligible candidates must submit their offline applications on or before 31st August 2018 and complete the application process by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.jpsc.gov.in/ Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment of Assistant Professor (Backlog) in Universities of Jharkhand Advt.No. 05/2018’ or ‘Recruitment of Assistant Professor (Regular) in Universities of Jharkhand Advt.No. 04/2018’ under ‘Latest Recruitment/ Opening’ on the home pageStep 3 – Click on link ‘Payment’ for respective advertisementStep 4 – Accept the terms and condition and click on ProceedStep 5 – Select the category from drop downStep 6 – Fill the details and pay online feeStep 7 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future referenceStep 8 – Click on ‘Application from’ under respective advertisementStep 9 – a PDF will displayStep 10 – Download the application form and take a printout of the formStep 11 – Send the hardcopy of the duly filled form at the below mentioned address:‘Exam Controller, Jharkhand Public Service Commission, Circular Road, Ranchi – 834001’Direct Link of Application Form for Backlog Posts - http://www.jpsc.gov.in/data/Backlog_05-2018-2.pdf Direct Link of Application Form for Regular Posts -Application Fee:Unreserved/ OBC/ SC/ ST Category – Rs.600 plus bank chargesUnreserved/ OBC/ SC/ ST Category (Jharkhand) – Rs.150 plus bank chargesRegular Posts: 552Anthropology – 7Bangla – 7Botany- 22Chemistry – 40Commerce – 10Economics – 45English – 34Geography-34Geology – 64History – 28Ho – 7Home Science – 10Khariya - 5Khortha- 6Kurmali - 2Kurukh - 16Mathematics - 26Mundari - 25Nagpuri - 4Oriya- 01 postPanchagania - 7Philosophy - 18Physics - 22Political Science- 34Psychology - 7Sanskrit - 12Santhali - 11Sociology - 21Urdu - 20Zoology-14Music - 3Backlog Posts: 566Anthropology - 8Bangla - 20Botany - 32Chemistry - 33Commerce-33Economics - 24English - 71Geography - 14Geology - 8Hindi-27History - 27Home Science - 6Kurmali - 3Labor and Social Welfare - 2Maithili - 2Mathematics - 41Nagpuri-7Oriya- 3Philosophy - 24Physics - 26Political Science - 47Psychology - 25Sanskrit - 18Sociology - 7Statistics - 2Urdu-22Zoology- 34The applicant must possess Master’s Degree with minimum of 55% marks in the relevant subject and should have passed the National Eligibility Test/ Jharkhand Eligibility Test accredited by UGC.Backlog Posts: Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 53 to 58 years as on 1st August 2018.Regular Posts: Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 50 to 55 years as on 1st August 2018.The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.15, 600 – Rs.39, 100 with grade pay of Rs.6, 000.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of academic qualification, experience and an Interview.