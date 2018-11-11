Jharkhand Quack on the Run After Injection Kills 2-Month-Old Boy

A two-month-old boy died allegedly after he was administered an injection by a quack here, police said on Saturday.The parents of the boy had taken him to a clinic in Kitadih locality after he had fallen sick on Friday.After check-up, the alleged quack administered an injection to the baby, following which he turned non-responsive.The couple then rushed the boy to government-run MGM Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, police said.When doctors at the hospital enquired about the injection administered at the clinic, the couple said no prescription was given to them by the quack.The accused has fled and efforts are on to arrest him, police said.