GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Happy Diwali!
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Jharkhand Quack on the Run After Injection Kills 2-Month-Old Boy

The infant turned unresponsive after the quack’s injection, following which his parents rushed him to a hospital.

PTI

Updated:November 11, 2018, 8:33 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Jharkhand Quack on the Run After Injection Kills 2-Month-Old Boy
Representative Image
Loading...
Jamshedpur: A two-month-old boy died allegedly after he was administered an injection by a quack here, police said on Saturday.

The parents of the boy had taken him to a clinic in Kitadih locality after he had fallen sick on Friday.

After check-up, the alleged quack administered an injection to the baby, following which he turned non-responsive.

The couple then rushed the boy to government-run MGM Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, police said.

When doctors at the hospital enquired about the injection administered at the clinic, the couple said no prescription was given to them by the quack.

The accused has fled and efforts are on to arrest him, police said.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...