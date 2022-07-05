The Ranchi administration on Monday sounded alert following a death due to Covid-19 in the district, almost after five months, an official said.

A 61-year-old man from Ormanjhi died of the coronavirus infection in Ranchi on Sunday.

“It is the time to remain alert as Covid cases are rising in the district. A person also died due to the infection on Sunday, which is a matter of concern,” Ranchi deputy commissioner Chhavi Ranjan told reporters.

The toll due to Covid-19 in the district reached 1,607.

The previous coronavirus fatality in the district was recorded on February 2 this year, another official said.

This is the second Covid-19 death in the state after June 25. East Singhbhum district registered a fatality due to the infection on that day.

Concerned over the rising number of cases, the DC called a meeting of Covid Task Force on Monday in a bid to chalk out a strategy to check the spread of the disease.

Of the 52 fresh cases on Monday in the state, Ranchi reported the highest number of infections at 23.

The DC directed the officials to increase the number of tests in the district. He also took stock of availability of beds in hospitals and supply of oxygen during the meeting.

“People are being found without mask at public places. I urge them to be careful and follow the Covid guidelines. If not required, please do not move out of houses,” the DC said. He also appealed to the people to ensure vaccination of children between 12 and 18 years of age.

The state has registered a total of 4,36,113 Covid-19 cases since outbreak of the pandemic, while 4,30,439 have been discharged.

Currently, the total active cases in the state are 352, according to the bulletin.

