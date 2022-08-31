Jharkhand: BJP's Seema Patra, Who Forced House Help to Lick Urine for 8 Years, Arrested for Torture

Jharkhand Police on Wednesday arrested suspended BJP leader Seema Patra over allegations of torturing her 29-year-old tribal help Sunita. A case has been registered against Patra, wife of an ex-IAS officer for torturing her maid, at Argora police station.

Seema Patra had allegedly kept the woman captive in her residence in Ranchi’s posh Ashok Nagar area for several years. Patra was suspended by BJP after a video of the woman, identified as Sunita, narrating her ordeal, went viral on social media with demands for Patra’s arrest.

Acting on a tip-off from a government employee, the Ranchi Police had rescued the woman from Patra’s residence last week and recorded her statement on Tuesday before a magistrate.

The woman is currently undergoing treatment at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Ranchi.

The arrest of the suspended BJP leader comes a day after Governor Ramesh Bais asked DGP Neeraj Sinha as to why no action has been taken against her.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here