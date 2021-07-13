Jharkhand Records 3 More Black Fungus Deaths, Toll Reaches 29

Jharkhand recorded three more deaths due to black fungus on Monday, taking the toll to 29 in the state. According to the state health department, the deaths were reported from RIMS Ranchi, Railway hospital and Medica hospital. Around 98 cases of black fungus have been confirmed in the state, while 58 suspected patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals. A total of 78 people diagnosed with black fungus have fully recovered.

The Jharkhand government last month declared black fungus as an epidemic to raise the alertness level and treat the disease on a par with Covid-19 pandemic. State capital Ranchi has recorded the highest cases of black fungus at 59, followed by East Singhbhum (23) and Hazaribagh (11).

Meanwhile, RIMS Ranchi, which reported the death of a 45-year-old woman due to black fungus on Sunday morning, came under fire from the family of the deceased. According to Times of India, Usha Devi’s son alleged her mother died of medical negligence by the hospital authorities. He said his mother was admitted to RIMS hospital on May 17 but her surgery for black fungus was delayed for more than 50 days. Devi’s operation started only after Jharkhand High Court’s intervention, however, she succumbed on July 11.

While the spike in black fungus cases in Jharkhand has become a cause of worry for the state government, the stabilising Covid-19 situation is definitely a relief. The state reported just 49 fresh infections and no death on Monday. Only 411 people are presently undergoing treatment for coronavirus across the state. As many as 5,119 people have succumbed to Covid-19 since the pandemic struck the state early last year.

In terms of vaccination, the state has administered more than 76.74 lakh doses till July 12. Of these, 63.86 lakh are first doses, and 12.88 lakh fully vaccinated people.

