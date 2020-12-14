Jharkhand Reports 144 New COVID-19 Cases, Four More Deaths

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,11,510 as 144 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Monday. The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 999 as four more persons succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, he said.

Two deaths were reported from Dhanbad and one each from Ramgarh and Palamu. Ranchi district registered the maximum number of fresh cases at 76, followed by East Singhbhum (19), Dhanbad (7), Hazaribagh (7).

Jharkhand now has 1,571 active coronavirus cases, while 1,08,940 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said. The state has tested 15,822 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.

