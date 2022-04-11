Jharkhand Ropeway Accident LIVE Updates: 2 Dead as Cable Cars Collide; Height Adds to Difficulty of Rescue Ops as 40 Stranded Mid-Air

Read more

said: “48 people are stuck there. We are trying our best to bring people out.” The IAF received a request late Sunday night for rescuing nearly 50 tourists stuck in the Trikut Hills Ropeway Service, in the Deoghar district of Jharkhand. Acting on the request, the IAF deployed one Mi-17 and one Mi-17 V5 helicopter early Monday morning. The IAF contingent also has a component of IAF Garud Commandos for conduct of the operations.

A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also been deployed at the spot for the rescue operation, Deoghar Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri said. Both the DC and Superintendent of Police Subhash Chandra Jat are monitoring the rescue operation from the spot. Prima facie, the incident appears to have occurred due to a technical snag resulting in collision of cable cars, an official said, adding, however, the exact cause is yet to be ascertained.

Godda MP Nishikant Dubey said that he had informed Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Jharkhand Chief Secretary Sukhdeo Singh and requested for deployment NDRF teams. “I thank the Union home minister for taking cognisance of the matter immediately,” he said.

Jharkhand Tourism says that Trikut ropeway is India’s highest vertical ropeway with a maximum lens angle of 44 degrees. The ropeway, situated around 20 km from Baba Baidyanath Temple, is around 766-metres-long, while the hill is 392-metres-high. There are 25 cabins in the ropeway. Four people can sit in each cabin. The ropeway manager and other employees fled the spot after the incident.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.