English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jharkhand Shocker: Nine-year-old Boy Rapes a 7-year-old Girl
A case has been registered against the boy and he has been forwarded to the custody of the Juvenile Justice Board.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Jamshedpur: A minor boy allegedly raped a seven-year-old girl in Bagbera area of Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, police said on Saturday.
The accused, a nine-year-old, had committed the crime on December 12, and the girl's grandparents registered a complaint on Sunday, they said.
A case has been registered against the boy and he has been forwarded to the custody of the Juvenile Justice Board, said Pushpa Rani Tirkey, Chairperson of Child Welfare Committee, East Singhbhum.
"We are awaiting the medical report of the victim, which was conducted on Thursday," Deputy Superintendent of Police (L/O) Alok Ranjan said. Further investigation into the incident is underway, the DSP said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The accused, a nine-year-old, had committed the crime on December 12, and the girl's grandparents registered a complaint on Sunday, they said.
A case has been registered against the boy and he has been forwarded to the custody of the Juvenile Justice Board, said Pushpa Rani Tirkey, Chairperson of Child Welfare Committee, East Singhbhum.
"We are awaiting the medical report of the victim, which was conducted on Thursday," Deputy Superintendent of Police (L/O) Alok Ranjan said. Further investigation into the incident is underway, the DSP said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
#NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
Thursday 24 January , 2019 #NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mr Majnu Early Reviews: Akhil Akkineni, Nidhhi Agerwal Film Gets a Thumbs Up
- US Government is Concerned About India's New E-commerce Policy Impact on Amazon And Walmart's Businesses
- A Few Bad Apples? Scientists Discover That Tiny Number of Twitter Users Spread Most of The Fake News
- PWL: Vinesh Phogat Scripts Another Dominating Win as Mumbai Cut Short Haryana's Winning Streak
- Thackeray vs Manikarnika: Who will Emerge the Winner at the Republic Day Box Office?
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results