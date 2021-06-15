Jharkhand: Son Stabs Mother, Step Father And Brother To Death; Kills Self

An entire family of four people were found dead in a pool of blood at their residence in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad on Monday, June 14. The incident took place near Gandhi Nagar which comes under Dhansar police limits. The neighbours alerted the police after they saw a stream of blood coming out of the rented house.

In the preliminary investigation, Police found that Rahul, 18, ended his life after killing his father Virendra Kumar (48), mother Meena Devi (45) and younger brother Rohit (9).

According to neighbours, the relationship between Rahul and his stepfather Virendra had never been on good terms, and they both used to indulge in arguments often. Authorities suspect that Rahul allegedly took the extreme step as he had developed hatred for his stepfather. Police found Virendra, Meena and their younger son Rohit lying in a pool of blood on the floor while Rahul was found dead on the bed in the same room.

Police found severe stab wounds on the bodies of Virendra, Meena and Rohit, whereas Rahul’s throat was slit. All the four bodies were sent to the post mortem, and police said a forensic team will also be deployed to help in the investigation.

After questioning the neighbours, Police discovered that Meena had married Virendra 15 years ago after the death of her husband. However, Rahul, who was Meena’s child from her first husband, could not develop the same affection for Virendra and instead started detesting him. According to neighbours’ accounts, Virendra and Rahul used to indulge in regular altercations.

Dhanbad Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Asim Vikrant Minz said police have found two sharp weapons from the site, and suspect that Rahul first used them to kill his parents and younger brother, and later slit his own throat. He informed that the investigating team also seized milk from the site and have sent it for laboratory tests.

