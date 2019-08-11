Jharkhand Teen Catches Her Father Attempting to Rape 4-yr-old, Drags Her Out and Locks Him Up

New Delhi: A 15-year-old girl rescued her four-year-old relative from the clutches of her father as he attempting to rape her in Jamshedpur on Saturday. The man has now been arrested.

The incident happened in Birsa Basti when the man’s daughter caught him attempting to rape a minor girl, who then dragged her out of the room, locked him inside and informed the local Anganwadi sevika, reported the Hindustan Times.

Upon receiving the information, the local Anganwadi sevika dialed the Adarsh Seva Sansthan childline in Sonari and the case was taken up by Sonari Police Station.

Neighbours flanked the house after the accused’s daughter began screaming and beat the accused. They subsequently took him to the childline.

The accused is a father of two children — a son and a daughter.

“We have arrested Suresh Bodra and sent him to jail under section 376 and 4/6 of the POCSO Act. An FIR has been lodged on the basis of a complaint by survivor’s maternal aunt and East Singhbhum child welfare committee (CWC). The survivor’s medical tests have also been done,” Naresh Sinha, Sonari PS officer-in-charge (OC), told HT.

Alok Bhaskar, a CWC member, said, “The childline informed us and we took up the case with Soanri PS after which Bodra was arrested. Survivor’s statement under section 164 of CrPc will be recorded on Tuesday as the court is closed till Monday.”

The survivor is from Jharkhand's Chaibasa. She had come to her maternal grandmother’s house where she was allegedly lured by Bodra with chocolates.

Bodra is an alcoholic and was in an inebriated state at the time of the incident, the police said, adding that his wife and daughter were fed-up of his nuisance.

“The locals have complained that he has done similar acts with neighbouring women earlier also. They were about to thrash him, but he was rescued from the mob on time,” said a police official.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.