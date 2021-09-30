Jharkhand To Receive Moderate To Heavy Rain Today

Several parts of Jharkhand will receive moderate to heavy rain on Thursday, according to the Meteorological Centre in Ranchi. The western and northern regions of Jharkhand may receive torrential rain today. The rain will be accompanied by high-speed winds up to 30 to 40 kmph.

The weather agency said that another low-pressure area has been formed over the northwest Bay of Bengal. Due to the cyclonic circulation heavy rain is expected in Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal.

For the last few weeks, the weather conditions are continuously changing over the Bay of Bengal due to which West Bengal and Jharkhand have been receiving rain for the past few days. Due to incessant rain in Jharkhand, the rivers are flowing near danger mark.

Many districts of Jharkhand bordering West Bengal have received good rainfall in the past 24 hours. The districts of Sahebganj, Jamtara, Ramgarh and Giridih received moderate rain on Wednesday. A 50 mm rainfall has been recorded in the Rajmahal area of Sahebganj. A 30 mm rainfall was recorded in other areas including Jamtara, Ramgarh and Jamshedpur. On the other hand, districts like Bokaro, Dhanbad, Deoghar and Godda have received moderate rain on Wednesday. There is a possibility of rain in these areas on Thursday as well.

Earlier, the state received heavy rain due to the impact of cyclonic storm Gulab which originated from the Bay of Bengal. Now the cyclone Gulab has weakened into a depression. India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its weather forecast has said that the cyclone Gulab may be reborn as Cyclone Shaheen after moving across the Arabian Sea in two to three days.

Cyclone Shaheen is expected to hit the country’s western coast by Thursday evening. It will move towards Oman on October 1, predicted the weather agency.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here