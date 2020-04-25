Take the pledge to vote

Jharkhand Transfers Cash to Over 1 Lakh State's Migrant Workers Stranded Due to Virus Lockdown

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that till date 2,47,025 migrant workers of the state have registered with the app for financial support amid the coronavirus crisis.

PTI

Updated:April 25, 2020, 8:17 AM IST
Jharkhand Transfers Cash to Over 1 Lakh State's Migrant Workers Stranded Due to Virus Lockdown
Migrant workers line up for food. (PTI)

New Delhi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday began the process of transferring cash in the bank accounts of the state's migrant workers stranded across the country following the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

On the first day, Rs 1,000 each was transferred into the accounts of 1,11,568 migrant workers through the Chief Minister's Special Assistance Scheme mobile app.

Due to novel coronavirus, the migrant labourers of Jharkhand are stranded in various parts of the country. The state government has coordinated with the government officials of various states to provide ration and food grains for them," Soren said after the direct benefit transfer (DBT) of cash.

"Today, assistance of Rs 1000 has been made available to each of the stranded migrant labourer through the mobile app, he added.

The chief minister further said that till date 2,47,025 migrant workers of the state have registered with the app for financial support and so far various districts of Jharkhand approved registration of 2,10,464 labourers.

He said that financial assistance would be made available to all the verified beneficiaries soon, adding it would take two to three days under the internet banking system.

