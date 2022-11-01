Jharkhand: Tribal Man Kills Two Minor Daughters With Sickle, Was 'Mentally Unwell'

A tribal man killed his two minor daughters by slitting their throats in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district, a police officer said on Tuesday.

The accused Budhan Singh Bodra, who was reportedly not well mentally, slit the throat of his 8-year-old daughter Neema Bodra and 6-year-old Hiramuni Bodra with a sickle on Monday night in Parsabahal village, police said.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Chakradharpur), Kapil Chaudhary said police on receiving the information rushed to the spot on Tuesday morning and found the bodies.

