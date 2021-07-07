Jharkhand: Two Found Dead In Separate Cases, Families Allege Murder

Two separate cases of suspected murder have emerged from Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum and Jamtara districts where families of the deceased claimed that the deaths were planned murders. In East Singhbhum distirct, a school student was found hanging from a noose in Ghatshila town but the family out rightly dismissed the suicide angle and alleged that their son was killed due to a land dispute.

In another case reported from Jamtara a newly married woman was found dead after which the family members blamed the in-laws of torturing their daughter for dowry.

The East Singhbhum case involves a possible land dispute angle. According to information, Raisan Hansda, a Class 11 student, was found hanging from the roof of a house in Musabani village. But his family alleged that their own relatives are behind the death of the youth. Moreover, Raisan’s feet were almost touching the ground at the alleged crime scene, raising suspicion whether his death was pre-planned.

Raisan’s brother Karan Hansda has complained to police against his aunt’s son Chandramohan and Ajay Patar of the village. He told police that Chandramohan visited his home sometimes when his father was alive, and alleged that he stole property paper during one such visit. Karan informed that their family had even raised the issue before the gram pradhan. He claimed that Chandramohan demanded Rs two lakh in exchange of the property papers during a village meeting on June 18. Police have detained both the accused and are questioning them.

In the second case, a woman, who got married just three years ago, was found dead in suspicious circumstances at her in-laws’ house in Jamtara district’s New Town area. Police said Pooja was married to Mukesh Singh three years ago and they had also given birth to a baby boy. However, Pooja’s parents alleged that her in-laws had demanded a bullet motorcycle and cash in dowry and their daughter eventually was killed for their greed. Police have arrested Pooja’s husband even as her parents have also named her in-laws Vijender Singh, Shanti Devi, and Vijender’s brother Gunadhar Singh as the prime suspects.

According to the complaint, Pooja had a video call with her parents on Sunday morning, however, her in-laws in the afternoon informed them about her sudden death. SDPO Anand Jyoti said the dead body has been sent for post-mortem while investigation is underway on the victim’s parents’ complaint.

