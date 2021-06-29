Jharkhand: Two Inmates Escape From Ranchi Juvenile Home

Two inmates of a juvenile home in Ranchi, Jharkhand on Monday ran away by jumping a wall. The juveniles managed to flee though the correction centre is guarded 24×7 by two sentries.

Naturally, questions are being asked about the security deployed at the premises. The age of the absconding children is believed to be 17, who astonishingly climbed a 20 feet tall wall in 15 minutes, without getting spotted.

The juvenile home at Dumardaga, Ranchi has made headlines several times. A while ago, pictures of liquor party being held in this juvenile home came to the fore. Recently during an inspection, knives and intoxicants were also found.

The latest news has again exposed the security system. As soon as the CCTV footage confirmed that two prisoners had fled, police from a near-by police station reached the spot immediately. Their search has gone in vain.

Out of the two escaped juveniles one had murdered a person in Sukhdevnagar area last year while the other was found guilty in a snatching case in Doranda area.

Inquiries are being made and questions are being asked about how the kids were able to climb a 20 feet tall wall in 15 minutes without single security personnel spotting them.

After being in the bad books for some time the news of two absconding minors made matters worse for the juvenile home.

