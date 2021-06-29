Jharkhand: Villagers Ransack Police Station Demanding Arrest Of Murder Accused

Villagers in Dhanbad district of Jharkhand gheraoed a police station on Tuesday demanding the arrest of a murder accused. Earlier in a fight between two groups of villagers from the Loyabad area of Dhanbad one Rohit was killed. Two months ago a major clash erupted between two groups over drainage of water.

Even after two months of the incident, the police are yet to arrest the accused in the murder. Angered by this, villagers gathered in the police station on Tuesday. During this, the family members of deceased Rohit sat on a strike in the police station itself and demanded the early arrest of the accused.

Geeta Devi, the mother of the deceased Rohit, said that her son was killed by stabbing. Two months have passed since the incident, but the accused Sonu Rawani has not been arrested. The woman of the accused’s house was also involved in this incident. But no action was taken against her.

Police station in-charge Chunmun Murmu said that the man died in the stabbing incident. Efforts are on to nab the accused of murder. No case was registered against the woman who is being said to be involved. Even after the investigation was done, due to no facts, a case against the name of that woman was not registered.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here