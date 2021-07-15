Jharkhand Husband, His Parents Thrash Woman, Hit Her on Private Parts for Not Conceiving Child

A woman was admittedto a hospital after her husband and in-laws burnt the lower part of her body, including the private parts, with a hot iron rod in Jharkhand’s Garhwa district. The horrific incident occurred in Parspani village of the district on Wednesday. The woman somehow saved her life by running into the forest after the incident. She has been admitted to the Sadar Hospital and her condition is critical, doctors said.

The victim has been identified as Laxmi Devi, wife of Dinesh Prasad Gupta. She could not become a mother for the last 12 years due to some medical condition. She has been targeted by her in-laws for the past many years for not having a child. On Wednesday, her husband, father-in-law and other members burnt the lower part of her body with a hot iron.

A case has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway, police said.

In a statement to the police, the victim said that she somehow ran away into the forest to save herself. She called up her parents and told them about the incident.

Pushpanjali Devi, the woman’s mother, said she was facing mistreatment from her in-laws for a long time for not bearing a child. “My daughter was beaten many times and now she was burnt by a hot iron rod. Somehow, she ran away into the forest and called us. We reached there and now admitted her to the hospital,” Pushpanjali said.

She has demanded justice for her daughter Laxmi. She said the accused must be arrested and punished under provisions of law.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here