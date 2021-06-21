Jharkhand Woman Given 2 Vaccine Doses Within 10 Minutes in Godda District

In a shocking incident, a woman was given two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine in a single day, today, in Godda district of Jharkhand. While the Central and state governments are taking all necessary steps to create awareness about vaccination, an Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) administered two doses of vaccine to a woman within 10 minutes.

The incident happened at a vaccine centre in Deodar Panchayat Bhawan in Godda district.

The victim, named Bulbul Dutt, had gone to the healthcare centre to get vaccinated. Like all others in the queue, she was given a dose of the vaccine and was put under observation. However, her name was called again after a while. When the woman went to the ANM she was administered a second dose despite informing them that she had already received it a few minutes ago.

Bulbul Dutt said that she kept saying repeatedly that she had been vaccinated, but the ANM did not pay heed to her and administered another dose.

Bulbul was shocked by the incident. On the other hand, the head of the village, who reached the Panchayat building on receiving the information, said that having received two doses in a single day wasn’t that big an issue. “Just eat and drink properly and there will be no trouble,” he said.

Bulbul, who is complaining of weakness, has raised questions against the health department which did this shocking blunder. On the other hand, the Health Department has maintained a stoic silence regarding this whole matter.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here