Jharkhand Woman Hit by Train Dies on Way to Health Centre After Being Refused Ambulance

A woman who was critically injured after being hit by a train in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Monday died on the way to a nearby health centre on a stretcher after she was allegedly refused an ambulance,police said. Rukmini Devi, a resident of Auladia village, was hit by a train at the Tori Junction railway station, they said.

Soon, railway officials rescued her from the tracks and contacted the nearby Chandwa health centre for an ambulance, they said. On being told that no ambulance was available, her sons tied her to a stretcher that was made available at the station and were taking her to the health centre but she died on the way, as per the complaint.

On reaching the health centre, the family members saw an ambulance was parked outside, it said. The health centre's in-charge Nand Kumar said there is a crisis for ambulance and the one parked outside was being sent for collecting samples from COVID-19 suspects due to which it could not be made available to the injured woman.

The woman's family said that had she been provided an ambulance on time, her life could have been saved. They also protested outside the health centre over the apathy.