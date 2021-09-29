Jharkhand Woman, Missing for 14 Years, Returns; Family Lauds CM Hemant Soren

A woman, who had gone missing 14 years ago, was reunited with her family members in Jharkhand’s Gumla district on Tuesday.

The missing woman was identified as Jayanti Lakra, a resident of Kitam village in the Dumri block of Gumla district. She used to work as a cook for Saint Anna in Chainpur before she went missing one day 14 years ago.

Jayanti’s return was made possible after the efforts of Chief Minister Jharkhand Hemant Soren, who had learnt about her ordeal. Taking personal interest into the case, the chief minister directed the state labour department and the migrant control room to trace Jayanti and make arrangements for her return to the state.

The labour department traced Jayanti in Punjab. The officials of Punjab were contacted and Jayanti was brought back to Jharkhand via Delhi. On Tuesday, she was handed to her family in Gumla.

Early this month, the labour department had learnt that Jayanti had taken refuge in the Guru Nanak Old Age Ashram in Punjab after wandering here and there. After learning of her presence in the old age ashram, the Jharkhand Migrant Control Room contacted the officials of the Asharam to take details and confirm Jayanti’s identity.

After confirming Jayanti’s identity, the state labour department started the procedure to bring her back home.

According to Jayanti’s family, Jayanti had gone missing about 14 years ago and they are very happy about her return. “We could not believe the daughter of the house is back. We always knew she was alive and prayed that she always remained in the best of her health,” said one of the relatives.

Another relative of Jayanti said that they thank Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for helping bring her back home. “We also thank officials of Guru Nanak Old Age Ashram for taking good care of Jayanti,” said a relative.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here