Jharkhand: Woman, Trapped In Network Marketing Racket, Found Dead In Septic Tank

A 45-year-old woman, who was reported missing, was found dead in a septic tank of a hotel in Dhanbad city in Jharkhand. Police have arrested three people including the woman’s husband while the hotel owner, who is the prime accused, is absconding since the incident. The dead body was recovered on Monday in an almost decomposed state from the under construction lavatory in the hotel. The victim was identified only through her clothes. The woman was earlier reported missing at the Barwaadda police station.

According to police, the woman was trapped in a fake network marketing racket run by hotel owner Anand Mahto, and was promised Rs 12 crore. Deputy Superintendent of Police Amar Kumar Pandey said that the victim had also paid Rs 60,000 to the hotel owner as part of the scheme. However, when the woman, along with her husband, reached the hotel to sign an agreement, both the parties engaged in a furious fight.

Pandey said Anand is on the run since the murder of the woman. However, the police arrested hotel cook Rajesh Napit and Chhotu Mahto who used to manage the accounts. The victim’s husband is also under police custody.

A missing police complaint by the 45-year-old woman’s brother, Mahesh Kumar, is also part of the investigation. According to the complainant, the woman and her husband were lured by a Rs 12 crore scheme in the fake network marketing, and were invited for signing an agreement. The couple first arrived in Barwadda from where they reached Rajganj. However, the hotel owner fled after abducting the woman, the complainant added.

Police are yet to find out how many people are involved in this murder, but they are probing the case to find the reason behind the woman’s death. The dead body was sent for postmortem.

