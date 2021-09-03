Jharkhand Youth Found Hanging From Pillar, Family Alleges In-laws 'Killed Him' 

A youth was found hanging from a pillar of an under-construction building in Jharkhand’s Dumka district on Thursday. Police believe it to be a case of suicide, but the family members believe he was brutally murdered by his in-laws and then hanged from the pillar.

According to Dumka Police, a youth in his late twenties was found hanging from a pillar of a building at Gwalapara area of Rasikpur under Dumka police station jurisdiction. The deceased has been identified as Amit Yadav, a resident of Rasikpur.

“We have recovered a suicide note from the incident site,” said a police officer, stationed at the Dumka police station.

Upon learning that Amit’s body was found from an under-construction building, his family reached the spot and alleged that he was murdered by his in-laws.

Amit’s uncle Ajit Yadav has lodged a complaint at the Dumka Police station. In the complaint, Ajit Yadav has claimed that his nephew was brutally murdered by his in-laws.

According to Dumka Police, Ajit Yadav in his complaint has accused Tiger Rai, Sonu Rai and Rekha Devi of murdering Amit.

Speaking to the media Ajit said, “Early last year, Amit married a girl from a different caste. Our family as well as his in-laws were not happy with the marriage. Amit had left our home and was living alone with his wife. Last year she had died by suicide.”

Ajit Yadav added that Amit’s in-laws were threatening him with dire consequences. “A few days ago, Amit’s in-laws had threatened to kill him in public,” added Ajit Yadav.

A senior police officer stationed at the Dumka Police station said, “Amit was in depression since his wife died by suicide last June. However, we are investigating Amit’s death from all angles as his relatives informed us that he was being given death threats by his in-laws.”

