Jharkhand Youth Gulps 2 kg Cement After Being Scolded by Father for Wasting Time

Depressed over a deteriorating eye ailment and bullying, a 20-year-old in Jharkhand’s Pakur district tried to commit suicide by gulping two kilograms of cement and plaster from his sculptor father’s stocks.The cement, which had solidified quickly, was removed from his stomach by doctors at the Burdwan Medical College in West Bengal. His condition continues to remain critical.Bimal Pal was rebuked by his father for not helping him out in making idols and spending more time on WhatsApp and Facebook, soon after which he took the extreme step.Bimal’s father Biren also objected to his addiction to the social media over his eye ailment.However, the father added, “Some of his friends used to bully him saying he will go blind one day and would not be able to do anything in life. I counselled my son that there is nothing to worry about. I even told him that I will take him to an eye specialist.”He said, “My son was depression and on Wednesday night he consumed nearly 2 kgs of cement and plaster. His condition started deteriorating and we rushed him to the Burdwan Medical College and Hospital after visiting a local doctor in Pakur.”Dr Snehansu Pan at BMCH constituted a team of 10 doctors and admitted Bimal at the ICU ward. On Thursday, he was operated upon and the doctors successfully managed to remove the cement chunk from his stomach.“It was a challenging task as his condition was very critical. The stone was removed on time otherwise it could have damaged some of the vital organs. He is under observation and is stable. We will release him in a few days,” Dr Pan said.Bimal’s family members have also requested the hospital authorities to help them with an eye specialist to check his eye problem.“He has poor vision in his left eye and we have decided to take advice from the doctors here. They told us that they will certainly help them in this matter,” Biren said.