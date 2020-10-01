Jharkhand's Covid-hit Education Minister Complains of Breathlessness, Shifted to Pvt Hospital

Jharkhand education minister Jagarnath Mahato, who had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week, was on Thursday shifted to a private hospital in Ranchi from state-run Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) after he complained of breathlessness.

A spokesperson at RIMS said that Mahato had requested that he be shifted to Medica, following which arrangements were made and the minister was moved to the private hospital.

Mahato had on September 28 taken to Twitter to announce that he was diagnosed with the infection. He asked people who came in contact with him recently to get themselves examined.