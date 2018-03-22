English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jharkhand's Top Naxal Commander Arvindji Dies After Heart Attack
The 'A category', most wanted Naxal leader was a member of the central committee of the banned CPI (Maoist) and carried a reward of Rs 1.5 crore on his head, declared by the police forces of Jharkhand and Bihar.
Representative Image.
New Delhi: Top Naxal 'commander' Arvindji, operating in Jharkhand, is reported to have died of a heart attack on Wednesday in the jungles of the state.
"His wife who lived in Jehanabad left for the Jharkhand forests yesterday which makes us believe that his last rites will be conducted in the jungle," a CRPF officer told CNN-News18.
The 'A category', most wanted Naxal leader was a member of the central committee of the banned CPI (Maoist) and carried a reward of Rs 1.5 crore on his head, declared by the police forces of Jharkhand and Bihar.
Arvindji, who hailed from Bihar's Jehanabad, was active in the Palamu, Garhwa and Chatra districts of Jharkhand that are hit by Left Wing Extremism (LWE). Considered an expert in inter-district Naxal operations, security forces had found that Maoists from other states used to seek Arvindji's suggestions on operations against the forces and other tasks.
A police dossier said he was a "strategist and mastermind" of Naxal operations in Jharkhand for years.
The forces had reported Arvindji moving in the Budha Pahar area and other jungle patches in the state on horse-back for years and several times he escaped by a whisker as security forces closed in on him.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
