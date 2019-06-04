English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jiggs Kalra, 'Czar of Indian Cuisine', Passes Away at 72 Years
Referred to as the "czar of Indian cuisine" and "tastemaker to the nation", Kalra had been pivotal in bringing Indian food to international audiences.
Several food-critics and filmmakers have written in tribute of the restaurateur.
Famous food columnist and restauranteur Jiggs Kalra passed away at 72 years after a long illness. Referred to as the "czar of Indian cuisine" and "taste maker to the nation", Kalra had been pivotal in bringing Indian food to international audiences.
Shortly after news of his death emerged, tributes began pouring in.
Vir Sanghvi, a fellow food-critic, condoled his death in a Twitter post. "Goodbye old friend. The great Jiggs Kalra who did so much to rediscover the lost secrets of Indian food and who gave chefs their rightful place in the sun goes off to that great kitchen in the sky to ensure that the Gods eat his wonderful food. There will never be another Jiggs," he tweeted.
Filmmakers Hansal Mehta and Vivek Agnihotri also condoled his death. "Thank you for introducing me to Indian food and it's treasure of recipes. All your books adorn my bookshelf and the masala and oil on each page is testimony to how your recipes have shaped my passion for cooking," Mehta wrote.
Shortly after news of his death emerged, tributes began pouring in.
Vir Sanghvi, a fellow food-critic, condoled his death in a Twitter post. "Goodbye old friend. The great Jiggs Kalra who did so much to rediscover the lost secrets of Indian food and who gave chefs their rightful place in the sun goes off to that great kitchen in the sky to ensure that the Gods eat his wonderful food. There will never be another Jiggs," he tweeted.
My deepest condolences to @ZorawarKalra & Dildeep.They were the best son & daughter-in-law Jiggs Kalra could ever have hoped for.— vir sanghvi (@virsanghvi) June 4, 2019
At this sad time I remember how Zorawar kept his father’s legacy alive and turned Jiggs’s name into a global brand.I know how proud Jiggs was. pic.twitter.com/awYE4PVkFX
Filmmakers Hansal Mehta and Vivek Agnihotri also condoled his death. "Thank you for introducing me to Indian food and it's treasure of recipes. All your books adorn my bookshelf and the masala and oil on each page is testimony to how your recipes have shaped my passion for cooking," Mehta wrote.
The master chef is gone but the taste, flavours, hospitality, uniqueness and richness of #JiggsKalra cuisine will remain.— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) June 4, 2019
The memories of great moments spent at Masala Library while devouring world’s best cuisine will remain.
Om Shanti Jiggs. pic.twitter.com/zvZEokMD8u
