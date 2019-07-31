Jignesh Mevani Appears in Court Soon After Warrant Issued Against Him, Pays Rs 200 Fine

Ahmedabad: A court here issued a warrant against independent MLA from Gujarat Jignesh Mevani after he failed to appear before it despite repeated summons in a case related to a protest at a railway station in 2017.

Additional metropolitan magistrate Brijesh Kumar Rajput issued a warrant against Mevani on Tuesday.

But soon after it was issued, he appeared, and had to pay a fine of Rs 200 for cancellation of the warrant.

The judge then scheduled the next hearing for August 30.

The case is related to a protest held by Mevani and over two dozen others at the Ahmedabad railway station over certain demands of the Dalit community on January 11, 2017.

Some protesters climbed on the top of the engine of Rajdhani Express, shouting slogans.

A case was filed against Mevani and others for creating ruckus, illegal entry and obstruction of duty after a Railway Protection Force personnel was injured.

A charge sheet has been filed in the case.