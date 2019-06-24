Jignesh Mevani Claims 116 Dalits in Gujarat Face Death Threats, Demands Security
Manji Solanki, who died after being beaten up by a group of people who first knocked over his motorcycle with a car, had demanded security but to no heed.
File photo of Jignesh Mevani. (Image: Facebook/Jignesh Mevani)
Ahmedabad: A week after the killing of Manji Solanki, a Dalilt deputy Sarpanch of Jalila Village in Botad district of Gujarat, independent MLA Jignesh Mevani on Monday claimed that as many as 116 Dalits in Gujarat’s Kutch district are facing death threats and demanded adequate security from the state government. Solanki, who died after being beaten up by a group of people who first knocked over his motorcycle with a car, had demanded security but to no heed.
“There are 116 Dalits who are running the risk of being killed in Kutch district only for attempting to cultivate the land they are bona fide owner of it,’’ said Jignesh Mevani.
He questioned Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani’s government saying that will he protect Dalits or let them die.
“Dalits are on safe in Gujarat. Last week, Dalit deputy Sarpanch Manji Solanki was murdered by upper-caste members of the village. He had got death threats and even demanded security from the police but the state government ignored it and he was murdered. There are 116 Dalits in Kutch district, who are facing death threats and I have listed out their names and demanded from security for them,’’ said Dalit leader.
Last week, Manji Solanki, a resident of Jalila village in Ranpur taluka of Botad district, was riding his motorcycle when he was hit by a car whose occupants then beat him up with clubs and iron pipes. He died on the way to a hospital in Ahmedabad.
According to Dalit activists, this was the third incident in less than a month in the Saurashtra region where a Dalit has been murdered, allegedly by Kshatriyas.
