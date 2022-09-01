Jilted Lover Arrested by Andhra Pradesh Police for Raping & Killing Telangana-based Doctor

The Andhra Pradesh Police have arrested a man, who mentally tortured, raped, and killed a woman doctor from Telangana. The accused was about to flee by train when he was caught at the railway station.

The victim, a native of Mangapet in the Warangal district in Telangana, was working as a doctor at Chikballapur Institute of Medical Sciences College and used to travel to the workplace by bus from Mangapet. The accused, identified as Pisingi Mahesh Varma of Eturunagaram town, also traveled on the same bus and befriended her six months ago. He collected her phone number through a social media platform and then onwards started harassing her under the pretext of love. He used to video call her.

After a few days, the victim went to Chikballapur to pursue higher studies and stayed there. The accused also went there and continued to harass her. Despite several requests by the victim to leave her as she was married and a mother of a child, the accused didn’t mend his ways towards her. The jilted lover also tattooed his body with her name and photographs. Moreover, the accused started putting pressure on her by threatening that he would die by suicide if she rejects his proposal. The victim didn’t agree with his proposal.

By threating the victim that he would share her morphed photographs on social media, the accused took her to Bengaluru and raped her. He continued to threaten her and again raped her at a lodge in Hindupur on August 24.

When she asked him to delete all photographs, he suffocated her with a pillow. He then managed to escape from the lodge.

A case has been filed under relevant sections of the IPC against the accused, who was taken into custody. According to the police, the accused was earlier also imprisoned in a case of harassment registered at another police station in Telangana.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here