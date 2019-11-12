Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Jilted Lover Shoots Minor Dead for Resisting Rape Bid, Then Kills Her 12-yr-old Brother in UP; Held

On November 6, Prasad managed to enter Sheila's room and tried to force himself on her. When she refused and threatened to raise an alarm, Prasad fired at the girl at point-blank range with the 0.315 bore country-made pistol.

IANS

Updated:November 12, 2019, 11:06 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Jilted Lover Shoots Minor Dead for Resisting Rape Bid, Then Kills Her 12-yr-old Brother in UP; Held
Image for representation.

Kaushambi: A jilted lover has been arrested for killing a 16-year-old girl he loved and her brother in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi.

The accused Ganga Prasad, 20, is a resident of Bakshi ka Purwa village.

According to the police, a country-made pistol of 0.315 bore, two live cartridges and a shirt with blood stains have been recovered form him.

Sheila, 16, and her brother Rajendra, 12, were found dead in their house on November 7.

Their mother Sarojini Devi, who was not at home when the incident took place, had lodged a case against unidentified people under section 302, 147, 506 and 449 of the Indian Penal Code and the SCT Act.

It was while checking Sheila's call detail records that the police zeroed in on Prasad.

"On Monday, a joint team of Paschim Sarira Police and Crime Branch arrested Prasad. During interrogation, he told the police that he and Sheila had been in an alleged relationship for over a year," said Abhinandan, Superintendent of Police, Kaushambi.

"However, the girl fell in love with someone else and had been ignoring Prasad since the past few months. When the accused realized that she did not want to continue the relationship, he planned to teach her a lesson."

On November 6, Prasad reached Sheila's house at night, while her mother had gone to her elder daughter's house in the neighboring village. He managed to enter Sheila's room and tried to force himself on her. When she refused and threatened to raise an alarm, Prasad fired at the girl at point-blank range with the 0.315 bore country-made pistol.

Hearing the gunshots, Sheila's younger brother Rajendra came out of his room and Prasad also shot him dead.

The accused later closed the house from inside and escaped.

Prasad was planning to leave the town when he was arrested.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram