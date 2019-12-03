Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Jilted Lover Stabs 16-year-old Girl to Death at Her Home in Madhya Pradesh

On Monday evening, the accused entered the teen's house in Kudwari village when her parents were out for some work and her brother was playing outside, the official said.

PTI

Updated:December 3, 2019, 11:55 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Jilted Lover Stabs 16-year-old Girl to Death at Her Home in Madhya Pradesh
Image for representation only.

Jabalpur: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly stabbed to death by a spurned lover in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Shivkumar Choudhary (24), has been arrested, Gohalpur police station's inspector Praveen Singh said.

Choudhary had earlier professed his love for the girl, but she rejected his proposal, he said.

On Monday evening, the accused entered the teen's house in Kudwari village when her parents were out for some work and her brother was playing outside, the official said.

The victim's brother saw the accused entering the house and bolting the door from inside, following which he alerted his uncle.

"The girl's uncle and other villagers rushed there and asked Choudhary to open the door. However, the accused did not do so and allegedly stabbed the girl multiple times with a knife inside the house," the official said.

The family members of the girl with the help of some villagers then broke open the door and saw the accused stabbing the girl, who was lying on a bed, he said.

The victim was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her dead, the official said.

Choudhary was arrested and the knife, which he bought through an online shopping site, was seized, he said.

According to the police, the accused was arrested three months back also when the girl complained that he was harassing her. He was later granted bail in that case.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram