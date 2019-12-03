Jilted Lover Stabs 16-year-old Girl to Death at Her Home in Madhya Pradesh
On Monday evening, the accused entered the teen's house in Kudwari village when her parents were out for some work and her brother was playing outside, the official said.
Image for representation only.
Jabalpur: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly stabbed to death by a spurned lover in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, police said on Tuesday.
The accused, Shivkumar Choudhary (24), has been arrested, Gohalpur police station's inspector Praveen Singh said.
Choudhary had earlier professed his love for the girl, but she rejected his proposal, he said.
On Monday evening, the accused entered the teen's house in Kudwari village when her parents were out for some work and her brother was playing outside, the official said.
The victim's brother saw the accused entering the house and bolting the door from inside, following which he alerted his uncle.
"The girl's uncle and other villagers rushed there and asked Choudhary to open the door. However, the accused did not do so and allegedly stabbed the girl multiple times with a knife inside the house," the official said.
The family members of the girl with the help of some villagers then broke open the door and saw the accused stabbing the girl, who was lying on a bed, he said.
The victim was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her dead, the official said.
Choudhary was arrested and the knife, which he bought through an online shopping site, was seized, he said.
According to the police, the accused was arrested three months back also when the girl complained that he was harassing her. He was later granted bail in that case.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dear Lawmakers, Turning India Into Lynchistan Won’t Stop Rapes, Nor Will Caging Women
- Tamil Nadu Man Risks Life, Climbs Down Snake-Infested Well to Save a Drowning Peacock
- 'Will Tell My Kids This Man Invented Football': Twitter in Awe of Lionel Messi After Record 6th Ballon d'Or
- Yearender 2019: Bollywood Biopics and Patriotic Movies at an All-time High
- Vodafone Idea Prepaid Tariffs Set to Become More Expensive: Here Are The Details