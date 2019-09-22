Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Jilted Lover Thrashes and Injures Classmate in Kerala's Idukki District

The boy and his classmate are pursuing Bachelors in Computer Application (BCA) at a local college here and were close from the first year onwards.

PTI

Updated:September 22, 2019, 2:41 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Jilted Lover Thrashes and Injures Classmate in Kerala's Idukki District
The boy and his classmate are pursuing Bachelors in Computer Application (BCA) at a local college here and were close from the first year onwards.
Loading...

Idukki: A 20-year-old jilted lover allegedly thrashed and injured his classmate after she rejected his proposal, following which police registered a case against him. The incident occurred on September 18, police said.

The boy and his classmate are pursuing Bachelors in Computer Application (BCA) at a local college here and were close from the first year onwards.

However, the girl later broke off her friendship, police said.

When he again approached her, she rejected him and told him that she was close to another youth, angering him, following which he allegedly beat her up.

The woman has been admitted to the Idukki medical college hospital and has bruises on her ear, head and face and a crack on her jaw bone.

A police official told PTI that a case has been registered against the youth under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including assaulting a woman with the intent of outraging her modesty, wrongful restraint and criminal intimidation.

The woman, in her statement to police, stated that she was sitting in class with four of her friends when the youth barged in and started attacking her.

She said her classmates ran out and informed teachers. The youth is absconding and a search was on to nab him, police said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram