Jilted Lover Thrashes and Injures Classmate in Kerala's Idukki District

Idukki: A 20-year-old jilted lover allegedly thrashed and injured his classmate after she rejected his proposal, following which police registered a case against him. The incident occurred on September 18, police said.

The boy and his classmate are pursuing Bachelors in Computer Application (BCA) at a local college here and were close from the first year onwards.

However, the girl later broke off her friendship, police said.

When he again approached her, she rejected him and told him that she was close to another youth, angering him, following which he allegedly beat her up.

The woman has been admitted to the Idukki medical college hospital and has bruises on her ear, head and face and a crack on her jaw bone.

A police official told PTI that a case has been registered against the youth under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including assaulting a woman with the intent of outraging her modesty, wrongful restraint and criminal intimidation.

The woman, in her statement to police, stated that she was sitting in class with four of her friends when the youth barged in and started attacking her.

She said her classmates ran out and informed teachers. The youth is absconding and a search was on to nab him, police said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.