Jind Marathon to be Dedicated to Martyrs of Pulwama Terror Attack Today

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will flag off a marathon in Jind on Saturday which will be dedicated to the CRPF men killed in the Pulwama terror attack.About 50,000 people are expected to take part in the run, which will be held in four categories — 5 km, 11 km, 21 km and 42.2 km.It is the eighth one in a series of big-ticket marathons since 2015, the others being held in Panchkula, Ambala, Hisar (twice), Jind, Sirsa and Yamunagar.The aim of such endeavours is to promote social harmony, connect youth with the government and encourage an active lifestyle among people, said senior IPS officer O P Singh, who is Special Officer (Community Policing and Outreach) in the Chief Minister's Office.The theme of the event, being organised by the Jind administration, is 'Run for Unity'. It has been dedicated to the 40 soldiers killed in the Pulwama terrorist attack on February 14, he said on Thursday."There is great enthusiasm among people about the marathon. So far over 49,856 people have collected their chest numbers. Interestingly 25 per cent of them are women," he said.All international norms are being followed in organising the event, the officer said."Starting from Eklavya stadium, the Jind-Safidon road has been decked up. At every two kms, there will be refreshment booths and medical help. Villages on the way have erected welcome arcades and plan to encourage runners with dhols and flower petals," he said.Ahead of the event, Khattar said that every district should organise marathons as an annual event.He said it had emerged as an effective medium of creating bonhomie among people and invoked a sense of pride.