Jinnah's Portrait in AMU Since 1938, It is a Non-issue, Says University's VC

Aligarh Muslim University vice chancellor Tariq Mansoor dismissed the row over Jinnah portrait on the campus as a non-issue. He said the issue in the university campus right now is the lathicharge that happened after BJP MP Satish Gautam objected to the portrait.“Jinnah's portrait has been here since 1938. Jinnah's portrait is at many places, including Bombay High Court and Sabarmati Ashram. No one was worried about the portraits until now, I think it is a non-issue,” said Tariq Mansoor when asked if he will get the portrait removed.The VC said that the university has asked for a judicial inquiry into the lathicharge on the students in the campus."The university administration has requested for a judicial inquiry into the lathicharge incident. We have sent the recommendation to the state government, it is for them to decide," Tariq Mansoor said.The vice chancellor had on Tuesday issued a notice to the varsity students, and had blamed media for spreading lies. "A section of media channels are responsible for spreading lies," he had said. Requesting the students to not fall for such information, VC Tariq Mansoor advised them to focus on the examinations.On Monday, the varsity examinations were deferred till May 12.The VC met the union home minister on Wednesday and briefed him on the law and order situation in AMU."It was a prescheduled meeting but given the situation in AMU right now, the VC briefed home minister on the facts and the current situation," home minister's office told CNN-News18.Mansoor said he met Rajnath Singh to discuss the issue of AMU students joining central paramilitary forces."If paramilitary officers come and meet the AMU students, give them an orientation course on job opportunities in paramilitary, it will encourage students to join CAPF. I discussed this proposal with home minister and got a very positive response," said the VC.