English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Jio Institute Picked as an 'Institute of Eminence'. Selection Panel Head Explains Why
It has been included in the list under rules for greenfield institutions — new or proposed institutes that are yet to come into existence.
The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Monday announced the name of the six selected institutes.
New Delhi: The Jio Institute, to be run by the Reliance Foundation, has been selected as one of the six "Institutions of Eminence" as it satisfies all the parameters laid out by the human resource development ministry, the UGC said on Monday.
It has been included in the list under rules for greenfield institutions — new or proposed institutes that are yet to come into existence. According to officials, 11 such institutions had applied for the IoE tag and Jio was selected from among them.
The Empowered Expert Committee constituted by the central government to assess applications had laid out four conditions for an institute to make the cut - availability of land for construction of the institution, putting in place a core team with very high qualification and wide experience, making available funding for setting up the institution and a strategic vision plan with clear annual milestones and action plan.
N Gopalaswami, who headed the panel to select the institutes, said, “We looked at the (Jio) proposal and it turned out to be fit for the tag. They have a plan in place, they have funding, a place for a campus and everything that was required under the said category.”
The government granted IoE status to IIT-Delhi, IIT-Bombay and the Bengaluru-based Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in the public sector.
In the private sector, Manipal Academy of Higher Education and BITS Pilani were selected apart from the Jio Institute. The two institutes were selected in the brownfield category.
While government institutes will be eligible for both greater autonomy and additional funding of up to Rs 1,000 crores, private institutes will not be eligible for any funding.
(Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited)
Also Watch
It has been included in the list under rules for greenfield institutions — new or proposed institutes that are yet to come into existence. According to officials, 11 such institutions had applied for the IoE tag and Jio was selected from among them.
The Empowered Expert Committee constituted by the central government to assess applications had laid out four conditions for an institute to make the cut - availability of land for construction of the institution, putting in place a core team with very high qualification and wide experience, making available funding for setting up the institution and a strategic vision plan with clear annual milestones and action plan.
N Gopalaswami, who headed the panel to select the institutes, said, “We looked at the (Jio) proposal and it turned out to be fit for the tag. They have a plan in place, they have funding, a place for a campus and everything that was required under the said category.”
The government granted IoE status to IIT-Delhi, IIT-Bombay and the Bengaluru-based Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in the public sector.
In the private sector, Manipal Academy of Higher Education and BITS Pilani were selected apart from the Jio Institute. The two institutes were selected in the brownfield category.
While government institutes will be eligible for both greater autonomy and additional funding of up to Rs 1,000 crores, private institutes will not be eligible for any funding.
(Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited)
Also Watch
-
No to BSP: Sachin Pilot Says Congress Can Take on BJP in Rajasthan Without External help
-
Monday 09 July , 2018
SpaceX's Mini Submarine for Thai Children
-
Sunday 08 July , 2018
New NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) As National Testing Agency Takes Over: A Look At What Has Changed
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
Meet the Indian Doctor Who Braves Bullets to Serve Thousands in Volatile Gaza
-
Wednesday 04 July , 2018
Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
No to BSP: Sachin Pilot Says Congress Can Take on BJP in Rajasthan Without External help
Monday 09 July , 2018 SpaceX's Mini Submarine for Thai Children
Sunday 08 July , 2018 New NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) As National Testing Agency Takes Over: A Look At What Has Changed
Friday 06 July , 2018 Meet the Indian Doctor Who Braves Bullets to Serve Thousands in Volatile Gaza
Wednesday 04 July , 2018 Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Take A Tour of Our Moon in This 4K Video by NASA LRO Spacecraft
- Hollywood Superstar Arnold Schwarzenegger's 'Terminator 2' Harley-Davidson Sold for Rs 3.3 Crore
- MS Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Celebrates India's Victory Over England With a Dance
- This Selfie of Shah Rukh And Gauri Khan is Breaking the Internet
- Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Enjoy a Late Night Dinner at Her Place; See Photos