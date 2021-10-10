Jio To Lead Digitization Of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams With Services Like Jiomeet, JioTV

An MoU was exchanged between the representatives from Jio Platforms Limited and TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy in the presence of EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy and additional EO AV Dharma Reddy at Annmayya Bhavan at Tirumala on Friday, according to media sources. YV Subba Reddy added that temple body had approached JPL after back-to-back glitches were reported on its official website whenever the online tickets quota was being released recently.

As a part of the MoU, JPL will extend support at zero cost to the board in providing software development and support, IT infrastructure development, mobilizing IT resources, providing cyber security tools, maintenance of TTD’s web portal and network connectivity to deliver the live video feeds for eDarshan to its devotees across the world.

The initiative seems to be in line with an association done with Amarnath Shrine board earlier in the month of July, where Jio created a seamless and hassle-free experience for devotees to attend Amarnathji’s Aarti, the initiative was praised by thousands of devotees who would’ve otherwise missed the darshan owning to the covid restrictions prevailing in the country.

With services like JioMeet, which has been adopted by millions of Indians for various video-conferencing needs. It has already become a major player in the education sector with a dedicated feature called classroom mode, availability of regional languages on its app [Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu & Kannada] and many such initiatives focused on the Indian market conditions like low data usage, smooth functioning on the basic smartphones, all these efforts have led to JioMeet strengthening its position in the video-conferencing space in a span of only a year.

Through these dedicated efforts in leading the digitization of key religious boards and focus on education, health & finance sector JioMeet seem to be marching towards its goal of bringing billion+ users from India and those around the globe on its platform.

