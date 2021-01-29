JioPages, the Made in India Web Browser, is Now Available in Punjabi, Oriya and Assamese

JioPages, the first Indian web browser designed to deliver a safe, fast and uninterrupted experience, is now launching in three new languages - Punjabi, Assamese and Oriya. Already available in seven regional languages, the service is set to become more inclusive with its latest additions. Users could previously browse in Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Bengali.

Now, the truly Indian-at-heart web browser will give you the option to browse in your preferred regional language, pin regional sites to home screen and receive news updates in it. The made-in-India browser also offers localised news content curation, a smart download manager, incognito browsing, encrypted connections and more.

JioPages gives users a more personalised and secure web browsing experience as one can customise the home screen, bookmark websites in Incognito mode and also secure them with a pin. One can also access popular regional sites across categories and add them to the home screen.

JioPages comes with a QR code scanner, and a voice search to ensure a seamless browsing experience. It is dedicated to offering a comfortable browsing option to all, with features such as 'quick links', where users can save their favourite sites on the homepage for quick access. Through ‘informative cards’, one can also opt to get live updates on topics of choice.

Prolonged reading sessions often tire the eyes. So, for more comfortable viewing, users can simply switch to the 'dark mode'. The dark themes are also available in two variants. Users can watch an array of interesting short videos from 30+ categories like lifestyle, education, health, DIY and more. Every story has duration of less than 30 seconds.

JioPages also comes to users' aid for easier content management. The browser auto-categorises downloaded files on the basis of its type - Image, Video, Document, Pages, making the task much easier. Users can also access websites by scanning QR codes or simply saying the keywords out loud while pressing their device's mic button.

The browser's landscape view also gives viewers a highly-optimised experience while streaming videos and playing games. And lastly, are you tired of ads while browsing, too? JioPages comes with its 'Ad Blocker Plus'. which Block ads and pop ups.

