JIPMER 2019 Admit Card to be Announced Shortly at jipmer.edu.in

JIPMER 2019 Admit Card: The Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry will release the admit card for Bachelor of Sciences (B.Sc) in Nursing course shortly. The JIPMER 2019 Admit Card for B.Sc and several other undergraduate, post graduate courses are scheduled to be published between June 10 and June 22 on the exam convener’s official website jipmer.edu.in . An online window on the Institute’s homepage is hosted for download of JIPMER 2019 Admit Card. All candidates can take a printout of the e-admit card once the same is uploaded. Candidates are advised to frequently visit the JIPMER’s homepage and download their JIPMER 2019 Admit Card with the below listed steps-Steps to download JIPMER B.Sc Admit Card 2019Step 1- Visit the official website of The Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research: jipmer.edu.in Step 2- Search a link reading ‘JIPMER B.Sc Hall ticket 2019 download’Step 3- Click it and enter your User Id, PasswordStep 4- Submit the detailsStep 5- The JIMER B.Sc admit card 2019 will appear on the screenStep 6- Download and take a printout of the same.Paste your photograph and put signature in applicable boxes of JIPMER Admit Card 2019. Take the document on the exam day with yourself along with a valid photo identity proof (Aadhar card /Passport). The entrance exam of JIPMER B.Sc 2019 is scheduled to be held on June 22 in computer based test format.The result is likely to be published in the first week of July.