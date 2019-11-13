JIPMER Admit Card 2020 for Entrance Examination Released at jipmer.edu.in, Download via Direct Link
The JIPMER Admit Card 2020 for medical education and research examination was published by the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research on its official website at jipmer.edu.in.
File Photo of JIPMER.
JIPMER PG Admit Card 2020 Released | The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER) Puducherry has released JIPMER Admit Card 2020 on Wednesday, November 13. The JIPMER Admit Card 2020 for medical education and research examination was published by the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research on its official website at jipmer.edu.in
Candidates who have applied for the examination are advised to download the JIPMER PG Admit Card 2020 from the official website. Candidates can download their JIPMER PG Hall Ticket 2020 from the direct links
JIPMER PG Admit Card 2020 online: How to download hall ticket
Step 1: Log on to the official website JIPMER Institute i.e. jipmer.edu.in
Step 2: Look for Latest Examinations Section and click on it
Step 3: Click on ‘JIPMER MD/MS and DM/MCh Entrance Jan 2020 Session’
Step 4: A new page will open, click on the admit card download links
Step 5: You will be redirected to a login page
Step 6: Login using your User ID and Password
Step 7:Download PDF copy of JIPMER PG Admit Card 2020 and take a printout
