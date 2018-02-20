English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
JIPMER AIIMS, Mangalagiri Recruitment 2018: 52 Faculty Posts, Apply Before 16th March 2018
The Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER) to hire candidates for 52 Faculty posts and the process for the same has begun on the official website http://jipmer.edu.in/.
JIPMER, AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment 2018 to hire candidates for 52 Faculty posts has begun on the official website of Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER) – jipmer.edu.in.
JIPMER has been assigned as the mentoring institute for AIIMS, Mangalagiri, and it has released Advt. No. JIP/AIIMS(Man)/2018/02 to recruit competent candidates for the posts of Professor, Additional Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor, Senior Resident and Tutors/Demonstrators for AIIMS Mangalagiri. The last date to apply for the same is 16th March 2018. Candidates eligible and interested in applying for these posts must follow the instructions below and apply online:
How to apply for JIPMER AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://jipmer.edu.in/
Step 2 – Click on the notification that reads, Jobs: Advertisement to the various Faculty Posts on regular basis - AIIMS, Mangalagiri
Step 3 – Download Application Format:
http://jipmer.edu.in/sites/default/files/Application%20Format%20-%20AIIMS%20Mangalagiri.pdf
Step 4 – Fill the application form, attach the required documents, attach DD and sent it to the following address so that it reaches on or before 16th March 2018:
The Director, JIPMER, Admin – I (Recruitment Cell), Dhanvantri Nagar, Puducherry – 605 006
Application Fee:
General (UR) & OBC category candidates are required to pay an application fee of ₹500,
SC/ST category candidates - ₹250, while PwD category candidates are exempted.
JIPMER AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details
Professor: 08 Posts
Additional Professor: 04 Posts
Associate Professor: 04 Posts
Assistant Professor: 16 Posts
Senior Resident: 12 Posts
Tutors/ Demonstrators: 08 Posts
Eligibility Criteria:
The educational qualification, age-limit, pay-scale and other eligibility criteria differs for different posts and subjects, therefore candidates must ascertain their eligibility and understand job role and remuneration by reading the official advertisement thoroughly:
http://jipmer.edu.in/sites/default/files/Details%20to%20the%20various%20faculty%20posts%20-%20AIIMS%2C%20Mangalagiri.pdf
Selection Process:
Candidates applying for the post of Professor / Additional Professor / Associate Professor / Assistant Professor will be selected on the basis of Personal interview, while a Written Test & Interview will be conducted for the post of Senior Resident & Tutor/Demonstrator.
