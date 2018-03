JIPMER AIIMS, Mangalagiri Recruitment 2018: 52 Faculty Posts, Apply Before 16th March 2018

JIPMER, AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment 2018 to hire candidates for 52 Faculty posts has begun on the official website of Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER) – jipmer.edu.in. JIPMER has been assigned as the mentoring institute for AIIMS, Mangalagiri, and it has released Advt. No. JIP/AIIMS(Man)/2018/02 to recruit competent candidates for the posts of Professor, Additional Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor, Senior Resident and Tutors/Demonstrators for AIIMS Mangalagiri. The last date to apply for the same is 16th March 2018. Candidates eligible and interested in applying for these posts must follow the instructions below and apply online:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://jipmer.edu.in/ Step 2 – Click on the notification that reads, Jobs: Advertisement to the various Faculty Posts on regular basis - AIIMS, MangalagiriStep 3 – Download Application Format:Step 4 – Fill the application form, attach the required documents, attach DD and sent it to the following address so that it reaches on or before 16th March 2018:The Director, JIPMER, Admin – I (Recruitment Cell), Dhanvantri Nagar, Puducherry – 605 006General (UR) & OBC category candidates are required to pay an application fee of ₹500,SC/ST category candidates - ₹250, while PwD category candidates are exempted.Professor: 08 PostsAdditional Professor: 04 PostsAssociate Professor: 04 PostsAssistant Professor: 16 PostsSenior Resident: 12 PostsTutors/ Demonstrators: 08 PostsThe educational qualification, age-limit, pay-scale and other eligibility criteria differs for different posts and subjects, therefore candidates must ascertain their eligibility and understand job role and remuneration by reading the official advertisement thoroughly:Candidates applying for the post of Professor / Additional Professor / Associate Professor / Assistant Professor will be selected on the basis of Personal interview, while a Written Test & Interview will be conducted for the post of Senior Resident & Tutor/Demonstrator.