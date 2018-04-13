GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
JIPMER MBBS 2018 Online Registration Closes 5PM today at jipmer.edu.in; Exam on 3rd June 2018

The varsity will organize JIPMER MBBS 2018 Entrance Exam on 3rd June 2018 for candidates seeking admissions to JIPMER Puducherry and JIPMER Karaikal.

Contributor Content

Updated:April 13, 2018, 10:08 AM IST
JIPMER MBBS 2018 Online Registration Closes 5PM today at jipmer.edu.in; Exam on 3rd June 2018
Screen grab of the official website of JIPMER.
JIPMER MBBS 2018 online registration is concluding today at 5PM on the official website of Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research - jipmer.edu.in/. The varsity will organize JIPMER MBBS 2018 Entrance Exam on 3rd June 2018 for candidates seeking admissions to JIPMER Puducherry and JIPMER Karaikal. There are 150 MBBS seats available at JIPMER Puducherry and 50 at JIPMER Karaikal. Candidates keen on pursuing MBBS from JIPMER Puducherry or Karaikal must register online today and submit online applications before 5PM, this evening. Applicants must fill their applications carefully as no changes can be made afterwards:

How to apply for JIPMER MBBS 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://jipmer.edu.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Click Here’ given in front of ‘Apply Online for JIPMER MBBS 2018’
Step 3 – Register yourself and then login using your User Id and Password
Step 4 – Fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application process
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - https://cdn.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/827/55374/Registration.html

Application Fee:

General (UR)/ P-(UR) / OBC / P-OBC - ₹1500
SC/ST / P-SC/P-ST - ₹1200
OPH / P-OPH - ₹0
NRI/OCI - ₹3000

Eligibility Criteria:

1. The applicant must have passed Higher/Senior Secondary Education or equivalent 10+2 with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology (including practical exams) or any other elective with English in the last two years from a recognized education board.

2. The applicant must have passed these subjects (Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English) individually and must have scored minimum 60% marks taken together for general category candidates and minimum 50% for SC/ST/OBC/OPH category candidates.

3. The applicant must have attained 17 years of age as on 31st December 2018. There’s no upper age-limit to apply for JIPMER MBBS 2018.

JIPMER MBBS 2018 - Important Dates:

Online Registration Ends – 13th April 2018, 5PM
Download Hall Ticket – 21st May 2018, 10AM to 3rd June 2018, 8AM
JIPMER MBBS 2018 Entrance Exam – 3rd June 2018
Publication of Merit List – on or before 20th June 2018 (tentative)

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
