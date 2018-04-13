English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
JIPMER MBBS 2018 Online Registration Closes 5PM today at jipmer.edu.in; Exam on 3rd June 2018
The varsity will organize JIPMER MBBS 2018 Entrance Exam on 3rd June 2018 for candidates seeking admissions to JIPMER Puducherry and JIPMER Karaikal.
Screen grab of the official website of JIPMER.
JIPMER MBBS 2018 online registration is concluding today at 5PM on the official website of Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research - jipmer.edu.in/. The varsity will organize JIPMER MBBS 2018 Entrance Exam on 3rd June 2018 for candidates seeking admissions to JIPMER Puducherry and JIPMER Karaikal. There are 150 MBBS seats available at JIPMER Puducherry and 50 at JIPMER Karaikal. Candidates keen on pursuing MBBS from JIPMER Puducherry or Karaikal must register online today and submit online applications before 5PM, this evening. Applicants must fill their applications carefully as no changes can be made afterwards:
How to apply for JIPMER MBBS 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://jipmer.edu.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Click Here’ given in front of ‘Apply Online for JIPMER MBBS 2018’
Step 3 – Register yourself and then login using your User Id and Password
Step 4 – Fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application process
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://cdn.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/827/55374/Registration.html
Application Fee:
General (UR)/ P-(UR) / OBC / P-OBC - ₹1500
SC/ST / P-SC/P-ST - ₹1200
OPH / P-OPH - ₹0
NRI/OCI - ₹3000
Eligibility Criteria:
1. The applicant must have passed Higher/Senior Secondary Education or equivalent 10+2 with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology (including practical exams) or any other elective with English in the last two years from a recognized education board.
2. The applicant must have passed these subjects (Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English) individually and must have scored minimum 60% marks taken together for general category candidates and minimum 50% for SC/ST/OBC/OPH category candidates.
3. The applicant must have attained 17 years of age as on 31st December 2018. There’s no upper age-limit to apply for JIPMER MBBS 2018.
JIPMER MBBS 2018 - Important Dates:
Online Registration Ends – 13th April 2018, 5PM
Download Hall Ticket – 21st May 2018, 10AM to 3rd June 2018, 8AM
JIPMER MBBS 2018 Entrance Exam – 3rd June 2018
Publication of Merit List – on or before 20th June 2018 (tentative)
Also Watch
How to apply for JIPMER MBBS 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://jipmer.edu.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Click Here’ given in front of ‘Apply Online for JIPMER MBBS 2018’
Step 3 – Register yourself and then login using your User Id and Password
Step 4 – Fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application process
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://cdn.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/827/55374/Registration.html
Application Fee:
General (UR)/ P-(UR) / OBC / P-OBC - ₹1500
SC/ST / P-SC/P-ST - ₹1200
OPH / P-OPH - ₹0
NRI/OCI - ₹3000
Eligibility Criteria:
1. The applicant must have passed Higher/Senior Secondary Education or equivalent 10+2 with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology (including practical exams) or any other elective with English in the last two years from a recognized education board.
2. The applicant must have passed these subjects (Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English) individually and must have scored minimum 60% marks taken together for general category candidates and minimum 50% for SC/ST/OBC/OPH category candidates.
3. The applicant must have attained 17 years of age as on 31st December 2018. There’s no upper age-limit to apply for JIPMER MBBS 2018.
JIPMER MBBS 2018 - Important Dates:
Online Registration Ends – 13th April 2018, 5PM
Download Hall Ticket – 21st May 2018, 10AM to 3rd June 2018, 8AM
JIPMER MBBS 2018 Entrance Exam – 3rd June 2018
Publication of Merit List – on or before 20th June 2018 (tentative)
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Chilling Kathua Rape Chargesheet Jolts India
-
Thursday 12 April , 2018
Watch: Bangladesh Ends Reservations in Govt. Jobs
-
Thursday 12 April , 2018
Xolo Era 3X Review: Ease-of-Use is The Biggest USP
-
Wednesday 11 April , 2018
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Chilling Kathua Rape Chargesheet Jolts India
Thursday 12 April , 2018 Watch: Bangladesh Ends Reservations in Govt. Jobs
Thursday 12 April , 2018 Xolo Era 3X Review: Ease-of-Use is The Biggest USP
Wednesday 11 April , 2018 Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress
Friday 06 April , 2018 Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|16
|8
|10
|34
|1
|Australia
|63
|47
|50
|160
|2
|England
|29
|33
|28
|90
|4
|Canada
|13
|29
|19
|61
|5
|South Africa
|11
|10
|12
|33
|6
|New Zealand
|10
|12
|10
|32
|7
|Cyprus
|8
|1
|3
|12
|8
|Scotland
|7
|13
|18
|38
|9
|Wales
|7
|9
|11
|27
|10
|Malaysia
|5
|5
|9
|19
|11
|Jamaica
|4
|6
|5
|15
|12
|Nigeria
|4
|5
|3
|12
|13
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|14
|Singapore
|2
|1
|1
|4
|15
|Botswana
|2
|1
|0
|3
|15
|Trinidad And Tobago
|2
|1
|0
|3
|17
|Uganda
|2
|0
|2
|4
|18
|Kenya
|1
|3
|4
|8
|19
|Bahamas
|1
|2
|0
|3
|19
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|21
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|3
|4
|22
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|23
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|British Virgin Islands
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|Grenada
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|27
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|5
|6
|28
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|28
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|28
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|31
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|3
|3
|32
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|2
|2
|33
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Dominica
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- CWG 2018: Tejaswini Sawant Wins Gold, Shatters Games Record
- After Nokia 5233 Tragedy, Here’s a List of Old Nokia Feature Phones You Shouldn’t Buy
- Did Kareena Kapoor Khan Just Call Herself 'Mother of the Country's Youngest Superstar'?
- [Watch] Fortnite Player Travels Across The Map by Hopping on to Guided Rockets
- CWG 2018: Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Mausam Khatri Enter Finals