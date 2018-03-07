English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
JIPMER MBBS 2018 Online Registrations Begins Today at jipmer.edu.in
JIPMER is scheduled to organize the JIPMER MBBS 2018 Entrance Exam on 3rd June 2018 for candidates seeking admissions to JIPMER Puducherry and JIPMER Karaikal.
Image for representation only.
JIPMER MBBS 2018 online registration has begun on the official website of Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research - jipmer.edu.in/. JIPMER is scheduled to organize the JIPMER MBBS 2018 Entrance Exam on 3rd June 2018 for candidates seeking admissions to JIPMER Puducherry and JIPMER Karaikal. The total seats available for MBBS at JIPMER Puducherry are 150 and for JIPMER Karaikal are 50. Candidates interested in applying for the same can follow the instructions below and apply online on or before 13th April 2018:
How to apply for JIPMER MBBS 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://jipmer.edu.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Click Here’ given in front of ‘Apply Online for JIPMER MBBS 2018’
Step 3 – Register yourself and then login using your User Id and Password
Step 4 – Fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application process
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://cdn.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/827/55374/Registration.html
Application Fee:
General (UR)/ P-(UR) / OBC / P-OBC - ₹1500
SC/ST / P-SC/P-ST - ₹1200
NRI/OCI - ₹3000
OPH / P-OPH - ₹0
Eligibility Criteria:
1. The applicant must have completed Higher/Senior Secondary Education or equivalent 10+2 with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology (including practicals) or any other elective with English in the last two years.
2. The applicant must have passed these subjects (Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English) individually and must have scored minimum 60% marks taken together, (minimum 50% for SC/ST/OBC/OPH category candidates).
Candidates can read more details here:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Y1ONBYlL_wOMrSQ1VFHY9u9j1LABNeaT/view
Age-Limit:
The applicant must be minimum 17 years of age as on 31st December 2018, no upper age-limit applies.
JIPMER MBBS 2018 - Important Dates:
Online Registration Begins – 7th March 2018
Online Registration Ends – 13th April 2018
Download Hall Ticket – 21st May 2018 onwards
JIPMER MBBS 2018 Entrance Exam – 3rd June 2018
