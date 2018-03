JIPMER MBBS 2018 Online Registrations Begins Today at jipmer.edu.in

JIPMER MBBS 2018 online registration has begun on the official website of Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research - jipmer.edu.in/. JIPMER is scheduled to organize the JIPMER MBBS 2018 Entrance Exam on 3June 2018 for candidates seeking admissions to JIPMER Puducherry and JIPMER Karaikal. The total seats available for MBBS at JIPMER Puducherry are 150 and for JIPMER Karaikal are 50. Candidates interested in applying for the same can follow the instructions below and apply online on or before 13April 2018:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://jipmer.edu.in/ Step 2 – Click on ‘ Click Here ’ given in front of ‘Step 3 – Register yourself and then login using your User Id and PasswordStep 4 – Fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application processStep 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - https://cdn.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/827/55374/Registration.html General (UR)/ P-(UR) / OBC / P-OBC - ₹1500SC/ST / P-SC/P-ST - ₹1200NRI/OCI - ₹3000OPH / P-OPH - ₹01. The applicant must have completed Higher/Senior Secondary Education or equivalent 10+2 with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology (including practicals) or any other elective with English in the last two years.2. The applicant must have passed these subjects (Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English) individually and must have scored minimum 60% marks taken together, (minimum 50% for SC/ST/OBC/OPH category candidates).Candidates can read more details here:The applicant must be minimum 17 years of age as on 31December 2018, no upper age-limit applies.Online Registration Begins – 7March 2018Online Registration Ends – 13April 2018Download Hall Ticket – 21May 2018 onwardsJIPMER MBBS 2018 Entrance Exam – 3June 2018