JIPMER MBBS 2019 Notification Expected to Release Today @ jipmer.edu.in, Check Details Here
The undergraduate notification will be released on the official website, jipmer.edu.in and the entrance test for JIPMER MBBS will reportedly be held online in two shifts on June 2.
Image for representation.(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research or JIPMER is expected to release the JIPMER MBBS 2019 notification on March 6, i.e. Wednesday.
The undergraduate notification will be released on the official website, jipmer.edu.in and the entrance test for JIPMER MBBS will reportedly be held online in two shifts on June 2.
Through JIPMER MBBS 2019, students are admitted to JIPMER Puducherry and JIPMER Karaikal.
A Times of India report said, the candidates will be given chance to register for JIPMER MMBS entrance examination till April 12, 2019 for the exam scheduled in June.
Last year, the JIPMER registration had started on March 7 and was concluded on April 13. The entrance examination was held on June 3 and results were declared on June second week.
Apart from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) MBBS and National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG exam, JIPMER MBBS is the only other national level entrance test held in the country for admission to an undergraduate medical programme.
