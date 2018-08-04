English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
JIPMER MBBS Entrance Exam 2019 on 2nd June 2019, Check Schedule Here!
On the basis of merit obtained in the entrance examination, candidates will be able to bag one of the 200 MBBS seats at JIPMER Puducherry and JIPMER Karaikal.
(Representative image)
Loading...
JIPMER MBBS 2019 Entrance Examination Date and Schedule has been released by the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) on its official website - jipmer.puducherry.gov.in.
The registration process for the JIPMER MBBS Entrance Exam 2019 will start from 6th March 2019 and the end date to complete the process is 12th April 2019.The MMBS entrance exam is scheduled to take place on 2nd June 2019.
On the basis of merit obtained in the entrance examination, candidates will be able to bag one of the 200 MBBS seats at JIPMER Puducherry and JIPMER Karaikal.
The other major details like eligibility criteria and syllabus will be released by JIPMER later on the official website.
Important Dates of MBBS entrance Examination 2019:
Start date of online registration process – 6th March 2019
Last date of online registration process – 12th July 2019
Date of Online examination – 2nd June 2019
Process of 1st Counseling – 26th June - 28th June 2108
Process of 2nd Counseling – 24th July 2019
Process of 3rd Counseling – 21st August 2019
Process of Final Counseling – 26th September 2019
Admissions closing date – 30th September 2019
Candidates desirous to appear in JIPMER MBBS Entrance Exam 2019 must visit the official website to read the detailed tentative schedule or click on the below mentioned url:
http://www.jipmer.puducherry.gov.in/sites/default/files/JIPMER%20Entrance%20Exam%20Schedule%20for%20the%20year%202019-2020.pdf
The schedule for other courses has also been updated on the official website and candidates can check the same at the above url.
Also Watch
The registration process for the JIPMER MBBS Entrance Exam 2019 will start from 6th March 2019 and the end date to complete the process is 12th April 2019.The MMBS entrance exam is scheduled to take place on 2nd June 2019.
On the basis of merit obtained in the entrance examination, candidates will be able to bag one of the 200 MBBS seats at JIPMER Puducherry and JIPMER Karaikal.
The other major details like eligibility criteria and syllabus will be released by JIPMER later on the official website.
Important Dates of MBBS entrance Examination 2019:
Start date of online registration process – 6th March 2019
Last date of online registration process – 12th July 2019
Date of Online examination – 2nd June 2019
Process of 1st Counseling – 26th June - 28th June 2108
Process of 2nd Counseling – 24th July 2019
Process of 3rd Counseling – 21st August 2019
Process of Final Counseling – 26th September 2019
Admissions closing date – 30th September 2019
Candidates desirous to appear in JIPMER MBBS Entrance Exam 2019 must visit the official website to read the detailed tentative schedule or click on the below mentioned url:
http://www.jipmer.puducherry.gov.in/sites/default/files/JIPMER%20Entrance%20Exam%20Schedule%20for%20the%20year%202019-2020.pdf
The schedule for other courses has also been updated on the official website and candidates can check the same at the above url.
Also Watch
-
Donald Trump Calls Media 'Fake Fake Disgusting Media'
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Donald Trump Calls Media 'Fake Fake Disgusting Media'
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
Friday 03 August , 2018 Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories
Monday 30 July , 2018 What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
Friday 27 July , 2018 Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 Won’t be Called a Biopic Anymore After Shocking Accusations Against Founder Anand Kumar
- Mulk Movie Review: Rishi Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu’s Courtroom Drama Has Its Heart in the Right Place
- Bulletproof Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG Limousine by Inkas Armoured Vehicles is Priced at Rs 8 Crore
- We Asked Delhi Folks How They Would React if Someone in Their Family Comes Out as Homosexual
- Apple Makes History, Becomes World's First Trillion Dollar Company
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...