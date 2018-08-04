GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
JIPMER MBBS Entrance Exam 2019 on 2nd June 2019, Check Schedule Here!

On the basis of merit obtained in the entrance examination, candidates will be able to bag one of the 200 MBBS seats at JIPMER Puducherry and JIPMER Karaikal.

Updated:August 4, 2018, 11:35 AM IST
JIPMER MBBS 2019 Entrance Examination Date and Schedule has been released by the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) on its official website - jipmer.puducherry.gov.in.

The registration process for the JIPMER MBBS Entrance Exam 2019 will start from 6th March 2019 and the end date to complete the process is 12th April 2019.The MMBS entrance exam is scheduled to take place on 2nd June 2019.

The other major details like eligibility criteria and syllabus will be released by JIPMER later on the official website.

Important Dates of MBBS entrance Examination 2019:
Start date of online registration process – 6th March 2019
Last date of online registration process – 12th July 2019
Date of Online examination – 2nd June 2019
Process of 1st Counseling – 26th June - 28th June 2108
Process of 2nd Counseling – 24th July 2019
Process of 3rd Counseling – 21st August 2019
Process of Final Counseling – 26th September 2019
Admissions closing date – 30th September 2019

Candidates desirous to appear in JIPMER MBBS Entrance Exam 2019 must visit the official website to read the detailed tentative schedule or click on the below mentioned url:

http://www.jipmer.puducherry.gov.in/sites/default/files/JIPMER%20Entrance%20Exam%20Schedule%20for%20the%20year%202019-2020.pdf

The schedule for other courses has also been updated on the official website and candidates can check the same at the above url.

