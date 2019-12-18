JIPMER PG Result 2020: Rank List for January 2020 session announced, check online on jipmer.edu.in

JIPMER PG RESULT 2020 | The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) has announced the result/ rank list for the Postgraduate entrance examination. The JIPMER PG Result for the January 2020 sessions were announced today on the official website. All the candidates who have appeared for the JIPMER Postgraduate Entrance Exam can check their result list at jipmer.edu.in.

All the candidates who have clarified the entrance test for January 2020 session will be eligible to sit for counselling rounds. The entrance exam for JIPMER MD/MS courses were held on December 8.

JIPMER PG Result 2020: How to check MS/MD Entrance Exam result

Step 1: Go to the official website of JIPMER at jipmer.edu.in

Step 2: On the bottom of the age, click on the ticker that reads ‘Result for MD/MS- January 2020’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Read the notice carefully to understand the rules for counselling

Step 5: Click on your category in which you applied and the rank list will open

Step 6: Download and save the rank list for future reference.

As per the official notification, the counselling for OPH, foreign nationals and sponsored category will be held on December 26. The official counselling for other categories will commence on December 27, followed by second and third counselling on January 8 and February 5, respectively.

