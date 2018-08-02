English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
JIPMER Puducherry Recruitment 2018: 67 Professor and Assistant Professor Posts, Apply before 31st August 2018
Interested applicants must apply for the relevant post on or before 31st August 2018, 4:30 PM at jipmer.puducherry.gov.in.
JIPMER Recruitment 2018 Application Process to fill 67 vacancies for the post of Professor and Assistant Professor in various categories on regular basis has begun on the official website of Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry - jipmer.puducherry.gov.in. Interested applicants must apply for the relevant post on or before 31st August 2018, 4:30 PM by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for JIPMER Recruitment 2018 for Professor and Assistant Professor Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.jipmer.puducherry.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Jobs’ under ‘Announcement’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Application form’ under Title ‘Advertisement to the Post of Professor and Assistant Professor on regular basis for JIPMER, Puducherry’
Step 4 – a word file will display
Step 5 – Download the application form and take a printout
Step 6 – Fill the application form required details
Step 7 – Send the hardcopy of duly filled form, demand draft of application fee along with other required documents at the below mentioned address:
‘The Director, JIPMER, Puducherry - 605006’
Direct Link - http://www.jipmer.puducherry.gov.in/announcement/jobs
Application Fee:
Unreserved/ OBC Category - Rs.500
SC/ST Category – Rs.250
PWD Category - NIL
JIPMER Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 67
Professor: 37
Anatomy - 1
Anaesthesiology – 3
Biochemistry – 2
Cardiology – 1
Endocrinology – 1
ENT – 1
Forensic Medicine – 1
Medical Education & Telemedicine (NTTC) – 1
Medical Gastroenterology – 1
Microbiology – 2
Nephrology – 1
Neuro-Surgery – 1
Ophthalmology -1
Orthopaedics – 3
Paediatrics – 3
Paediatric Surgery – 1
Pharmacology – 1
Psychiatry – 1
Radio-Diagnosis – 1
Surgical Oncology – 1
Urology - 1
Medicine - 3
Obstetrics & Gynecology - 3
Surgery - 2
Assistant Professor: 30
Anaesthesiology – 2
Cardiology- 1
ENT - 1
Emergency Medical Services – 3
Geriatric Medicine – 2
Medical Education & Telemedicine (NTTC)- 1
Medicine - 3
Neurology – 1
Neuro-Surgery – 1
Obstetrics & Gynecology - 3
Orthopedics - 3
Ophthalmology - 1
Orthopaedics – 3
Pharmacology – 1
Physiology - 1
Pulmonary Medicine – 1
Transfusion Medicine- 1
Surgery -4
Eligibility Criteria:
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:
Official Advertisement:
http://www.jipmer.puducherry.gov.in/sites/default/files/Details%20of%20Professor%20%26%20Assistant%20Professor_0.pdf
Age Limit:
Professor – The age of the applicant should not be more than 58 years as on 31st August 2018.
Assistant Professor - The age of the applicant should not be more than 50 years as on 31st August 2018.
Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Pay Scale:
Professor – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.1,59,100 – Rs. 2,20,200.
Assistant Professor - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs. 1,01,500 – Rs.1,67,400.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Personal Interview.
