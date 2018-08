JIPMER Puducherry Recruitment 2018: 67 Professor and Assistant Professor Posts, Apply before 31st August 2018

JIPMER Recruitment 2018 Application Process to fill 67 vacancies for the post of Professor and Assistant Professor in various categories on regular basis has begun on the official website of Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry - jipmer.puducherry.gov.in . Interested applicants must apply for the relevant post on or before 31st August 2018, 4:30 PM by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.jipmer.puducherry.gov.inStep 2 – Click on ‘Jobs’ under ‘Announcement’ on the home pageStep 3 – Click on ‘Application form’ under Title ‘Advertisement to the Post of Professor and Assistant Professor on regular basis for JIPMER, Puducherry’Step 4 – a word file will displayStep 5 – Download the application form and take a printoutStep 6 – Fill the application form required detailsStep 7 – Send the hardcopy of duly filled form, demand draft of application fee along with other required documents at the below mentioned address:‘The Director, JIPMER, Puducherry - 605006’Direct Link - http://www.jipmer.puducherry.gov.in/announcement/jobs Unreserved/ OBC Category - Rs.500SC/ST Category – Rs.250PWD Category - NILJIPMER Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 67Professor: 37Anatomy - 1Anaesthesiology – 3Biochemistry – 2Cardiology – 1Endocrinology – 1ENT – 1Forensic Medicine – 1Medical Education & Telemedicine (NTTC) – 1Medical Gastroenterology – 1Microbiology – 2Nephrology – 1Neuro-Surgery – 1Ophthalmology -1Orthopaedics – 3Paediatrics – 3Paediatric Surgery – 1Pharmacology – 1Psychiatry – 1Radio-Diagnosis – 1Surgical Oncology – 1Urology - 1Medicine - 3Obstetrics & Gynecology - 3Surgery - 2Assistant Professor: 30Anaesthesiology – 2Cardiology- 1ENT - 1Emergency Medical Services – 3Geriatric Medicine – 2Medical Education & Telemedicine (NTTC)- 1Medicine - 3Neurology – 1Neuro-Surgery – 1Obstetrics & Gynecology - 3Orthopedics - 3Ophthalmology - 1Orthopaedics – 3Pharmacology – 1Physiology - 1Pulmonary Medicine – 1Transfusion Medicine- 1Surgery -4Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:Professor – The age of the applicant should not be more than 58 years as on 31st August 2018.Assistant Professor - The age of the applicant should not be more than 50 years as on 31st August 2018.Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.Professor – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.1,59,100 – Rs. 2,20,200.Assistant Professor - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs. 1,01,500 – Rs.1,67,400.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Personal Interview.