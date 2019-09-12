JIPMER Recruitment 2018: 16 Faculty Posts, Walk-in Interview on 20th June

JIPMER Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 16 vacancies for the post of Professor and Assistant has been released on the official website of Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry - jipmer.puducherry.gov.in. JIPMER aims to recruit candidates on Contractual Basis for a period of 11 months for which it is organizing Walk-in Interviews on 20th June 2018. Interested and eligible candidates can follow the instructions given below and download the prescribed format for the application form:

How to apply for JIPMER Recruitment 2018 for Faculty Posts?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.jipmer.puducherry.gov.in

Step 2 – Click on ‘Latest Updates’ on the left side of the home page

Step 3 – Click on the link ‘Application Form’

Step 4 – Download the prescribed format of application form and take a print out

Step 5 – Carry the duly filled and signed Application form along with a Demand Draft of application fee and other documents as mentioned in the official advertisement at below mentioned address:

‘Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Government of India, Dhanwantari Nagar, Puducherry- 605 006’

Direct Link for Application Form - http://www.jipmer.puducherry.gov.in/sites/default/files/Application%20Format%20for%20the%20post%20of%20Faculty%20June%202018.pdf

Application Fee:

Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.500

SC/ ST – Rs.250

PWD - NIL

JIPMER Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:

Total Posts: 16

Professor – 6

Anatomy – 1

