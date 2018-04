JIPMER Recruitment 2018 begins today for 125 Nursing Officer & LDC Posts, Apply before 18th May 2018

JIPMER Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 125 vacancies for the post of Nursing Officer & LDC has begun today on the official website of Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER) - jipmer.puducherry.gov.in. The last date to apply for this recruitment drives is 18th May 2018, 5:00PM; however, applicants must apply online at the earliest as they can opt for only 3 examination centers and the allotment of Exam City will be given on First-Cum-First basis. Interested and eligible candidates can follow the instructions given below to apply online:Step 1 – Visit he official website - http://www.jipmer.puducherry.gov.in Step 2 – Click on ‘Jobs’Step 3 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ under JIPMER Nursing Officer and LDC Recruitment 2018Step 4 – Click on ‘Click here for New Registration’ to register yourselfStep 5 – Login with your credentials and fill the application form, make online payment and complete the application processStep 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future referenceApplication Fee:Unreserved/ Ex-Servicemen/ Meritorious Sports Person (MSP)/ OBC – Rs.1500 plus Transaction chargesSC/ ST – Rs.1200 plus Transaction chargesPWD Category - NILNursing Officer – 95Lower Division Clerk (LDC) – 30Nursing Officer – The applicant must possess Degree or Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery or equivalent from a recognized University/Institution. The applicant must be registered as Nurse and Midwife under Indian Nursing council Act 1947/ any State Nursing Council.Lower Division Clerk – The applicant must be class 12th passed from a recognized board and a Typing speed of 30 w.p.m in English or 25 w.p.m in Hindi on Manual Typewriter.The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 35 years as on 18th May 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as per current norms of the Institute.Nursing Officer – Rs.44,900 to Rs.1,42,400Lower Division Clerk – Rs.19,900 to Rs.63,200Selection will be done on the basis of Written test (Computer Based Test) in case of Nursing Officer and Written Test (Computer Based Test) & Skill Test (Qualifying in nature) in case of LDC.New DelhiMumbaiKolkattaKochiThiruvananthapuramPuducherryChennaiCoimbatoreMaduraiNagercoilNamakkalSalemThoothukudiTirichirappalliTirunelveliTiruvanamalaiStart date of online Application Submission – 18th April 2018Last date of online Application Submission – 18th May 2018Download of Hall Ticket from JIPMER website – 30th May 2018 onwardsDate of Examination – 10th June 2018