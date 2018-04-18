English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
JIPMER Recruitment 2018 begins today for 125 Nursing Officer & LDC Posts, Apply before 18th May 2018
The last date to apply for this recruitment drives is 18th May 2018, 5:00PM; however, applicants must apply online at the earliest as they can opt for only 3 examination centers and the allotment of Exam City will be given on First-Cum-First basis.
File Photo of JIPMER.
JIPMER Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 125 vacancies for the post of Nursing Officer & LDC has begun today on the official website of Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER) - jipmer.puducherry.gov.in. The last date to apply for this recruitment drives is 18th May 2018, 5:00PM; however, applicants must apply online at the earliest as they can opt for only 3 examination centers and the allotment of Exam City will be given on First-Cum-First basis. Interested and eligible candidates can follow the instructions given below to apply online:
How to apply for JIPMER Recruitment 2018 for Nursing Officer & LDC?
Step 1 – Visit he official website - http://www.jipmer.puducherry.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Jobs’
Step 3 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ under JIPMER Nursing Officer and LDC Recruitment 2018
Step 4 – Click on ‘Click here for New Registration’ to register yourself
Step 5 – Login with your credentials and fill the application form, make online payment and complete the application process
Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link - http://www.jipmer.puducherry.gov.in/announcement/jobs
Application Fee:
Unreserved/ Ex-Servicemen/ Meritorious Sports Person (MSP)/ OBC – Rs.1500 plus Transaction charges
SC/ ST – Rs.1200 plus Transaction charges
PWD Category - NIL
JIPMER Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Nursing Officer – 95
Lower Division Clerk (LDC) – 30
Eligibility Criteria:
Nursing Officer – The applicant must possess Degree or Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery or equivalent from a recognized University/Institution. The applicant must be registered as Nurse and Midwife under Indian Nursing council Act 1947/ any State Nursing Council.
Lower Division Clerk – The applicant must be class 12th passed from a recognized board and a Typing speed of 30 w.p.m in English or 25 w.p.m in Hindi on Manual Typewriter.
Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Iobf_lDr5-6cpAQq8cC0OPRL2rNDf2Bi/view
Age Limit:
The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 35 years as on 18th May 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as per current norms of the Institute.
Pay Scale:
Nursing Officer – Rs.44,900 to Rs.1,42,400
Lower Division Clerk – Rs.19,900 to Rs.63,200
Selection Process:
Selection will be done on the basis of Written test (Computer Based Test) in case of Nursing Officer and Written Test (Computer Based Test) & Skill Test (Qualifying in nature) in case of LDC.
Examination Cities for Written Test:
New Delhi
Mumbai
Kolkatta
Kochi
Thiruvananthapuram
Puducherry
Chennai
Coimbatore
Madurai
Nagercoil
Namakkal
Salem
Thoothukudi
Tirichirappalli
Tirunelveli
Tiruvanamalai
Important Dates:
Start date of online Application Submission – 18th April 2018
Last date of online Application Submission – 18th May 2018
Download of Hall Ticket from JIPMER website – 30th May 2018 onwards
Date of Examination – 10th June 2018
