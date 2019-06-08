Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

JIPMER Result 2019 Announced Results for MBBS Courses at jipmer.edu.in. Check Your Merit List Here

The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research has declared the JIPMER Result 2019 for MBBS courses at its Puducherry and Karaikal campuses today at jipmer.edu.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 8, 2019, 11:28 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
JIPMER Result 2019 Announced Results for MBBS Courses at jipmer.edu.in. Check Your Merit List Here
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...

JIPMER Result 2019 Declared | The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research has declared the JIPMER Result 2019 for MBBS courses at its Puducherry and Karaikal campuses today on June 8 (Saturday). The JIPMER Result 2019 is published by the exam convener Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research which administers the national level medical entrance exam, on its official website jipmer.edu.in. The declared JIPMER Result 2019 is available in PDF file and was uploaded online as one overall JIPMER 2019 merit list and eleven category-wise results. The entrance JIPMER 2019 Examination was conducted on June 2 (Sunday).

Here are the direct links for download of JIPMER Result 2019 are given below - Overall JIPMER 2019 merit list -

Merit List of JIPMER MBBS course Part I

Merit List of JIPMER MBBS course Part II

JIPMER Result 2019: Steps to check JIPMER rank, score at the official website

The score of JIPMER MBBS, rank allotted in the JIPMER merit list and the percentile can be viewed online by downloading the JIPMER Result 2019 from the Institute’s website. Steps are given below to guide JIPMER Result seeker -

Step 1- Visit the official website - jipmer.edu.in or click the above-given URLs

Step 2- On the homepage, the JIPMER Result 2019 link and all JIPMER merit lists with their corresponding tabs are given

Step 3- Click on the JIPMER Result 2019 or applicable category wise JIPMER merit list

Step 4- The PDF will open on the screen. Check your name, roll number on the JIPMER Result 2019

Step 5- Download the PDF for counselling purpose

Qualified candidates are required to download and take a printout of their JIPMER 2019 rank letter from June 12 (Wednesday) the website.

| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram