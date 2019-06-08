JIPMER Result 2019 Announced Results for MBBS Courses at jipmer.edu.in. Check Your Merit List Here

JIPMER Result 2019 Declared | The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research has declared the JIPMER Result 2019 for MBBS courses at its Puducherry and Karaikal campuses today on June 8 (Saturday). The JIPMER Result 2019 is published by the exam convener Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research which administers the national level medical entrance exam, on its official website jipmer.edu.in. The declared JIPMER Result 2019 is available in PDF file and was uploaded online as one overall JIPMER 2019 merit list and eleven category-wise results. The entrance JIPMER 2019 Examination was conducted on June 2 (Sunday).

Here are the direct links for download of JIPMER Result 2019 are given below - Overall JIPMER 2019 merit list -

Merit List of JIPMER MBBS course Part I

Merit List of JIPMER MBBS course Part II

JIPMER Result 2019: Steps to check JIPMER rank, score at the official website

The score of JIPMER MBBS, rank allotted in the JIPMER merit list and the percentile can be viewed online by downloading the JIPMER Result 2019 from the Institute’s website. Steps are given below to guide JIPMER Result seeker -

Step 1- Visit the official website - jipmer.edu.in or click the above-given URLs

Step 2- On the homepage, the JIPMER Result 2019 link and all JIPMER merit lists with their corresponding tabs are given

Step 3- Click on the JIPMER Result 2019 or applicable category wise JIPMER merit list

Step 4- The PDF will open on the screen. Check your name, roll number on the JIPMER Result 2019

Step 5- Download the PDF for counselling purpose

Qualified candidates are required to download and take a printout of their JIPMER 2019 rank letter from June 12 (Wednesday) the website.