JIPMER Result 2019 Announced Results for MBBS Courses at jipmer.edu.in. Check Your Merit List Here
The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research has declared the JIPMER Result 2019 for MBBS courses at its Puducherry and Karaikal campuses today at jipmer.edu.in.
(Image: News18.com)
JIPMER Result 2019 Declared | The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research has declared the JIPMER Result 2019 for MBBS courses at its Puducherry and Karaikal campuses today on June 8 (Saturday). The JIPMER Result 2019 is published by the exam convener Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research which administers the national level medical entrance exam, on its official website jipmer.edu.in. The declared JIPMER Result 2019 is available in PDF file and was uploaded online as one overall JIPMER 2019 merit list and eleven category-wise results. The entrance JIPMER 2019 Examination was conducted on June 2 (Sunday).
Here are the direct links for download of JIPMER Result 2019 are given below - Overall JIPMER 2019 merit list -
Merit List of JIPMER MBBS course Part I
Merit List of JIPMER MBBS course Part II
JIPMER Result 2019: Steps to check JIPMER rank, score at the official website
The score of JIPMER MBBS, rank allotted in the JIPMER merit list and the percentile can be viewed online by downloading the JIPMER Result 2019 from the Institute’s website. Steps are given below to guide JIPMER Result seeker -
Step 1- Visit the official website - jipmer.edu.in or click the above-given URLs
Step 2- On the homepage, the JIPMER Result 2019 link and all JIPMER merit lists with their corresponding tabs are given
Step 3- Click on the JIPMER Result 2019 or applicable category wise JIPMER merit list
Step 4- The PDF will open on the screen. Check your name, roll number on the JIPMER Result 2019
Step 5- Download the PDF for counselling purpose
Qualified candidates are required to download and take a printout of their JIPMER 2019 rank letter from June 12 (Wednesday) the website.
Also Watch
-
ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
World Oceans Day: Saving the Oceans by Combating Plastic Pollution
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Water Crisis In Betul, Villagers Forced To Drink Contaminated Water
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Pro-Khalistani Slogans Raised In Golden Temple
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
Bank Customers in for a Treat as RBI Makes Online Transfers Free by Removing Charges on NEFT, RTGS
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Donald Trump Says Moon is a Part of Mars, Scolds NASA for Planning Another Lunar Mission
- Once a Cricketer, Ashleigh Barty Storms into French Open Final
- India vs Australia: 'No Chance' I'll Share Dhoni's Secrets With Australian Camp, Says Hussey
- IAF's Sukhoi Su-30 MKI to go Against France's Rafale Jets During Garuda VI Exercise In July
- OnePlus 7 Pro OxygenOS 9.5.7 Fixes Phantom Touch and Adds Camera Tweaks: The Complete Changelog
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s